ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Holds Position As Country’s #1 Podcast Published

The iHeartPodcast Network Australia has secured the #1, #2, and #3 most popular podcasts in the country.

These rankings come from the February data processed by Australian Podcast Ranker.

Audioboom’s Casefile, which is part of the iHeartPodcast Network, has reclaimed the #1 position ahead of Stuff You Should Know at #2 while The Kyle & Jackie O Show has jumped to #3.

The iHeartPodcast Network holds eight of the top 20 most popular podcasts in Australia: She’s on The Money, No Such Thing As A Fish, Jase & PJ, Life Uncut with Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, Morbid and The Mindset Mentor.

These results follow yesterday’s release of new podcast listener data for iHeartPodcast Network Australia with leading podcast technology provider Megaphone, showing strong year-on-year growth across the platform since launch.

In the 12 months since launch, the iHeartPodcast Network Australia’s downloads have more than doubled. The average weekly downloads in February 2021 are up 111% compared to the same time last year.

According to the data, already in 2021 1.2 million Australian devices have been used to download iHeartPodcast content, a record number for the platform.

There has also been an overall upwards growth across the platform in the past year.

The five most popular genres across the network were Entertainment & Lifestyle (up 20% YOY), followed by Catchup Radio (up 81% YOY), Comedy (up 93% YOY), News (up 52% YOY) and Music (up 80% YOY).

Corey Layton, ARN’s Head of Digital Audio said, “the iHeartPodcast Network Australia has had an incredible 12 months – holding the title of Australia’s #1 Podcast Publisher* since launch, showing phenomenal growth.”

“From day one, our mission has been to connect the best local and global creators with audiences and to create deeply integrated and measurable brand campaigns. Our leading-edge data and growth across the platform shows we are delivering what audiences and brands want – and we’re just getting started.”

*Source:  Triton Digital’s Australian Podcast Ranker (Jan 2020 – Jan 2021) of the participating publishers.

