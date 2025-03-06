MediaNewsletter

ARN’s Chief Commercial Officer Peter Whitehead Officially Exits

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Peter Whitehead.

Peter Whitehead, ARN’s chief commercial officer, has officially stepped down.

The former oOh!media and Southern Cross Austereo salesman had been with ARN for nearly eight-and-a-half years, rising from commercial director to chief commercial officer.

His departure was announced in January as part of ARN’s restructure following former Nine chief sales officer Michael Stephenson’s appointment as chief operating officer. Stephenson now heads ARN’s existing commercial team and commercial operations.

“When I stepped into the rustic (and slightly dusty) Pelaco Building on Richmond Hill in 2016, ARN was a network of ten metro radio stations, with audience delivery measured by paper diaries, and ‘Digital’ primarily being display advertising on station websites,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“Today, as I step away, ARN proudly stands as Australia’s leader in audio, connecting our customers’ brands to pretty much every person and community in the country across our broadcast and DAB+ radio stations, streaming, podcasts, websites and social platforms…

“As Chief Commercial Officer for the past six years, I’ve had the honour of leading a team of incredibly talented people who have worked tirelessly with our clients and agency partners to deliver best-in-market campaigns across the many platforms of the ARN Audiosphere.

“While achieving business goals is the ultimate reward, it’s been equally satisfying to see the ARN commercial teams consistently recognised as best in market – for client service, creative thinking, campaign implementation, research & insights, and generally going the extra mile to deliver outcomes for our clients,” he added.

Late last month, ARN announced revenue growth of nine per cent to $365.6 million. However, its net profit after tax slipped from $32.3 million to $14.3 million.

Related posts:

  1. Fox Footy Sponsorship Revenues Already Up 30% Ahead of ‘Record Breaking’ Season
  2. Broadsign & Scope3 Partner To Advance Carbon Measurement In DOOH Advertising
  3. Entries Open For The MFA Awards
  4. Flying Too Close To The Sun? Has The NRL’s Vegas Gamble Backfired With White Ribbon Cutting Ties Over Trump Invite
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Sportsbet Celebrates Those Who Have A Crack In Latest Spot
Spotlight On The Women Shaping Cairns Crocodiles Presented By Pinterest 2025
‘It’s Not Fair’ – Online Safety Expert Calls Out Government’s Mooted YouTube Exemption To Child Social Media Ban
LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Register Lost your password?