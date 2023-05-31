Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



You haver to hand it to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even at the ripe old age of 75, he’s about the only actor on the planet that continues to nail the action-come-comedy-come-self-deprecation role.

And that’s definitely on show in a trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR.

The ad not only parodies bad commercials, kids’ action figure dolls, but virtually Schwarzenegger’s entire cinematic career.

FUBAR is a global spy adventure where a soon-to-be-retired father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.

If you loved Arnie’s epic 1994 smash True Lies (and, in B&T’s eyes, one of the greatest action films ever made) then you won’t be disappointed here. Well, you will be disappointed if you don’t have a Netflix subscription.

The series not only stars Arnie, but a host of other stars too including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

FUBAR started screening on Netflix in Australia on May 25. Watch the trailer below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Arnold Schwarzenegger FUBAR Netflix

Latest News

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity
  • Media

TechDiversity Awards Showcase the Power of Unity

The TechDiversity Awards, a prestigious event celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in tech workforces across industry sectors, took place last week. The awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, government representatives, experts, and change-makers, highlighted the outstanding initiatives and individuals making a remarkable impact in DEI across various sectors. Under the theme “We are Greater […]

Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events
  • Marketing

Climate Council Unveils Initiative To Remove Fossil Fuel Sponsors From Uniforms, Stadiums & Events

The Climate Council has launched a new voluntary Code for sports clubs and arts institutions to remove fossil fuel sponsorship from their uniforms, stadiums and events. A number of spokespeople including athletes, academics and artists are available for comment: Amy Steel, former Australian Diamonds netballer and climate change advocate said: “’Sport plays a huge role in creating […]

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max
  • Campaigns

Special Australia Hijacks International Burger Day For Pepsi Max

PepsiCo, in partnership with Special Australia, literally took their message “(food) tastes better with Pepsi Max” to every major burger mecca on International Burger Day (28 May), to challenge Australia’s ‘default cola’ order with food. Because burgers deserve better. The campaign launch, leaning into Pepsi’s challenger mentality, kicked off with ‘tastes better with Pepsi Max’ […]

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced
  • Advertising

BMF Takes Top Prize As The 2023 Siren Winners Announced

Ad agency BMF’s “Special You can Buy – Atoms 1078” for client ALDI Australia has won the coveted Gold, Silver single ad, and Bronze client Siren Awards for 2023 for the best radio ad in Australia. The agency won against tough competition, which included over 70 different agencies from across Australia participating in the 19th annual […]

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under
  • B&T Exclusive
  • Technology

Samsung Ads Enters Digital OOH Market & Brings Gaming Hub Down Under

At Cannes in Cairns, Samsung Ads announced that it will launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution and has promised “millions of screens around the globe” by this time next year. Samsung Ads’ VP and global head of marketing, Cathy Oh, made the announcement on Tuesday to a packed room. Oh also revealed that Samsung Ads […]