Arnold Schwarzenegger Parodies, Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger In Action Figure Ad For New Netflix Series FUBAR

You haver to hand it to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even at the ripe old age of 75, he’s about the only actor on the planet that continues to nail the action-come-comedy-come-self-deprecation role.

And that’s definitely on show in a trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix show FUBAR.

The ad not only parodies bad commercials, kids’ action figure dolls, but virtually Schwarzenegger’s entire cinematic career.

FUBAR is a global spy adventure where a soon-to-be-retired father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years.

If you loved Arnie’s epic 1994 smash True Lies (and, in B&T’s eyes, one of the greatest action films ever made) then you won’t be disappointed here. Well, you will be disappointed if you don’t have a Netflix subscription.

The series not only stars Arnie, but a host of other stars too including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

FUBAR started screening on Netflix in Australia on May 25. Watch the trailer below: