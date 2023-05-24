ARN Unveils Regional News Expansion Plans

ARN has announced the launch of the first phase of its regional news expansion plans with the introduction of a series of local news initiatives in the Spencer Gulf and Eyre Peninsula regions of South Australia.

From tomorrow, ARN’s heritage stations in these areas will broadcast an extended 20-minute local news bulletin every Friday that takes an in-depth look at the week’s big stories. The bulletins will also be available as a podcast via ARN’s free iHeart app. Titled iHeart Spencer Gulf and iHeart Eyre Peninsula, the extension to podcast allows listeners to access the content at their convenience. Led by Fiona Ellis-Jones, ARN’s head of news & information, these initiatives form the blueprint for the subsequent rollout of similar formats across ARN’s other regional markets as part of the network’s comprehensive expansion plans.

Ellis-Jones, said: “ARN recognises the importance of local news in regional communities, and we’re excited to be launching our extended bulletins and longer form content to the residents of Spencer Gulf and the Eyre Peninsula, providing them with the news they need and deserve.

“We will continue to invest in regional newsrooms and look forward to expanding our offerings across all our regional markets. Our goal is to establish deeper connections with local communities as we keep them informed and up to date on local issues.”

Today’s news follows ARN’s announcement earlier this week on the launch of one of the world’s most technically advanced news podcasts, Your News Now, a three-minute burst of news, sport and weather, delivered via a geo-location aware feed that adapts the content based on where the listener is when they press play.

ARN reaches over 8 million people through its metro and regional radio networks and is committed to delivering reliable and relevant news content to diverse audiences. By combining traditional broadcasting with digital platforms, ARN aims to provide a comprehensive news experience that caters to the evolving needs of its listeners in both regional and metro markets.