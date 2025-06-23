ARN & The Seven Network Reunite For The TV Week Logie Awards 2025

ARN will once again partner with the Seven Network as the exclusive FM radio partner for the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of the partnership.

Integration will roll out across the KIIS Network in the lead-up to, and during, TV’s night of nights, and will include ticket giveaways across The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Will & Woody, Robin & Kip with Corey Oates, Hayley & Max in the Morning, and Weekends with Chris Page & Amy Gerard. A soon-to-be-announced national promotion on Will & Woody will also give one lucky listener unprecedented access to the glamorous festivities.

KIIS will also be front and centre for all the glitz, glamour and excitement of the exclusive evening, bringing fans dazzling red-carpet interviews and unforgettable moments – all recapped on-air and online.

“Our continued partnership with the TV WEEK Logie Awards brings together two of Australia’s most iconic media brands to honour the very best in entertainment. Now in its fourth year, this collaboration allows us to amplify the Logies’ reach, connecting the event with more than 3.6 million listeners nationwide,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief audience and content officer.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place live at The Star Sydney and air on Seven and 7plus on Sunday, August 3, 2025.