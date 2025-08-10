ARN Taps Nine’s Angelo Sinibaldi To Lead Data Product Strategy & Commercialisation

ARN has appointed Angelo Sinibaldi as director of data product strategy and commercialisation, a newly created role responsible for leading the strategy, development and commercialisation of ARN’s data offerings.

Reporting to Ben Campbell, director of digital strategy, data & digital ventures, he will lead ARN’s commercial data product portfolio, developing the go-to-market strategy, building partnerships, and driving new revenue streams through data products.

Sinibaldi brings 25 years of experience in senior data roles in Australia. He has led the development of data strategy and monetisation for Acxiom, Experian and Australia Post’s former data division, First Direct. Most recently, he was the director of data commercialisation and strategy at Nine Entertainment Co. He has been a long-standing member of the IAB Australia Data Council.

“Digital audio is the fastest growing channel in Australia and globally, with the iHeart Network reaching more than seven million Australians every month. The opportunity to leverage ARN and iHeart’s powerful first-party data to enhance how brands connect with our massive audience is enormous. Angelo is one of Australia’s data leaders with deep expertise in this space. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Angelo to the ARN team and look forward to the contribution he’ll make in shaping ARN’s data strategy and products for our advertisers,” Ben Campbell, director of digital strategy, data & digital ventures at ARN said.

“Australians are consuming more digital audio than ever before. ARN has a leading first-party data asset via its long-standing strategic partnership with iHeart, with deep insight into Australians’ demographics, listening habits, behaviours, and interests. There’s huge potential to unlock value for clients and agencies,” Angelo Sinibaldi added.

Angelo commences at ARN on Monday, 11 August 2025.