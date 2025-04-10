ARN Launches Integrate By ARN To “Create Massive Ideas” For Brands

ARN has launched Integrate by ARN, a new initiative designed to “create massive ideas” for brands using its leading Total Audio assets.

Integrate by ARN is the radio and audio business’ creative solutions team, responsible for creating integrated ideas for brands and developing long-term strategic partnerships to make brands famous. The team, made up of strategic, creative, content, and experience experts, will use ARN’s Audiosphere to craft premium, integrated brand experiences.

The Audiosphere, if you’re unfamiliar, provides a framework for ideas to be amplified across a range of audio, digital audio and podcast platforms, social amplification, talent and ambassador engagement, branded experiences, events and in-real-life activations.

Integrate by ARN will be responsible for creating integrated responses to client briefs, working alongside ARN’s content teams to amplify audience and content-led initiatives by finding new and innovative ways to tell stories for brands in and around our premium content and station tactics.

Integrate by ARN will also work closely with the iHeart global team to unlock integrated digital opportunities across the iHeart platform. With over 900,000 podcasts, 24/7 live streaming, local news, sport, weather, entertainment, unique integrated Ad. Products, and over three million signed-in users, iHeart represents a massive opportunity for brands.

Integrate by ARN will be structured under four centres of excellence: Strategy and Creative Solutions, Content Partnerships, Client Experience and Creative Studio.

The Strategy and Creative Solutions team will be responsible for creating massive ideas based on deep consumer insights. Content Partnerships will be aligned with ARN’s major content brands, including KIIS, Kyle & Jackie O, Will & Woody, Gold, The Christian O’Connell Show, Jonesy and Amanda, and iHeart; the Client Experience team will serve as a single point of contact to implement ideas; and the Creative Studio will be responsible for developing all audio, video, and digital creative assets.

Michael Stephenson, chief operating officer of ARN, said, “Creativity is at the heart of advertising, and massive integrated ideas delivered across multiple platforms at scale make brands famous. Integrate by ARN will sit right at the heart of the ARN commercial structure and will be the glue that brings our unique assets together. This is going to be massive.”

ARN will announced a leader “with global experience” for Integrate by ARN soon.