ARN Appoints Richard Hunwick As Director Of Sales, Total Audio

ARN has announced the appointment of Richard Hunwick as director of sales – total audio.

Hunwick is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most successful sales leaders, with a proven track record leading large cross-functional sales teams and implementing large digital transformation programs.

He joins ARN Media with an outstanding record. An established leader with extensive experience across marketing, media and sales, Hunwick has consistently demonstrated his ability to build high-performance teams, deliver massive ideas for brands, and simplify transactional process to deliver growth.

In his role as director of sales – total audio, Hunwick will lead ARN’s national sales team with responsibility for metro, regional and digital revenues across the network’s leading live broadcast, live streaming and podcast assets.

Prior to joining ARN, Hunwick was the director of sales – total television at Nine Entertainment Co., where he delivered record revenue and revenue shares over a 10-year period. Under his leadership, Nine were named Sales Team of the Year for five consecutive years. Most recently, he has been the chief commercial officer at Adgile, where he has been instrumental in demonstrating the power of proven media channels to deliver better business results for brands.

“Richard’s reputation speaks for itself. His results speak for themselves. His deep understanding of the emerging media landscape and cross-platform advertising, combined with his deep client relationships and his proven ability to build high-performance teams, makes him the perfect addition to our team. We now have the number one sales director in the country, and I can’t wait to work with him again,” said Michael Stephenson, chief operating officer of ARN.

“The media landscape is changing rapidly and ARN is perfectly positioned to take advantage of emerging markets and opportunities. The opportunity to work with Michael again and to join the ARN commercial team to drive innovation and create massive ideas for brands across our leading total audio platforms is incredibly exciting. ARN has a bold vision for the future, and I’m looking forward to being part of it,” Hunwick said.

Hunwick will commence his role on April 14.