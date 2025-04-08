ARIA Demands More Aussie Music, ACMA Demands More Decency In Response To CRA Code Of Practice Review

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) have welcomed Commercial Radio & Audio’s (CRA) Code of Practice review but demanded that Australian music must be played on Australian radio stations in prime time.

“This is the first time in decades we’ve seen real momentum for change. We cannot miss the critical chance to give our homegrown music the radio airtime it is supposed to be getting under broadcasting legislation. It is long overdue,” said ARIA and PPCA CEO Annabelle Herd.

“To reach Aussie audiences Australian music should be played when people are actually listening! The code must ensure local music is played during peak listening hours,” said ARIA in a statement.

“These rules exist to serve Australian radio audiences. Effective rules and better enforcement will have a big impact on our local culture and the listening experience for all Australians. But change is not a given: CRA erroneously believe the current system is fair and effective. While there are pockets of positive change happening in commercial radio, CRA have not and will not propose any reform. To shape a system that better connects our audiences, talent, sounds, and stories – we need people to speak up,” Herd continued.

Meanwhile, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), has highlighted recent on-air issues with Kyle and Jackie O and Marty Sheargold as evidence that the current ‘decency’ provision in the Code is not working.

Instead, it suggested as an alternative requiring “licensees [to] exercise ‘special care’ when considering content for programs scheduled during school drop-off and pick-up hours, broadening the existing restrictions around ‘explicit sexual themes’ to a wider range of content, or providing clearer warnings where content is broadcast in these periods that may not be suitable for children.”

Submissions for the review are open until 18 May.