ARIA And PPCA Welcome Newest Paper From ACMA

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) have welcomed the launch of the What Audiences Want position paper from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

The paper introduces ACMA’s intent to review codes of practice across all providers of professional content targeting Australian audiences at the same time, including radio, based on the rapidly evolving way Australians consume content.

ARIA and PPCA CEO, Annabelle Herd (pictured), said: “It is encouraging to see ACMA address the fact that Australians are currently consuming more content, across a wider array of sources, than ever before. In this environment, it’s critical we ensure Australian voices and stories are heard and seen.”

“Channels like radio are still critical for the discoverability of local music. Now is an ideal time to examine the way current quotas on homegrown content are working and whether they are meeting their intended purpose.”