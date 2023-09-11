Are Media’s Lisa Hudson Appointed General Manager – Homes

Are Media today announced the appointment of Lisa Hudson to the newly created role of general manager – Homes, effective 16 October.

Hudson is one of the most experienced media executives in Australia, with a career that spans magazines, newspapers and digital media. Her resume includes launch editor of the (Sydney) magazine; group editor, Fairfax General Magazines; chief executive and publisher, Fairfax Magazines; general manager, Food and Wine, Metro Media, at Fairfax Media; and head of Qantas Wine.

She was also formerly content specialist at Coles, responsible for the Coles magazine. In her new role, Hudson will lead Are Media’s homes vertical including Australia’s most-read paid magazine – Better Homes & Gardens – Home Beautiful, Australian House & Garden, Inside Out, Belle, Country Style, Homes to Love and more.

Hudson joins Susan Armstrong, general manager – Entertainment, Nicky Briger, general manager – fashion and beauty, and Nicole Byers, general manager – Lifestyle in the newly created general manager roles, as part of Are Media’s strategy to step up its investment in content verticals and accelerate its transformation to an omni-channel content business.

Are Media chief executive officer, Jane Huxley, said: “I’m very excited that Lisa has agreed to join us, and I know she will add great value to our business. Are Media is the clear market leader in the homes category and Lisa is a fantastic addition to the team. “One of the most well-regarded media executives in Australia, Lisa has significant experience across all media channels, along with proven change and transformation skills.”

Hudson said: “I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Are Media. These high-quality, wellloved brands are successful already, with readership on the rise, and I am excited by their future potential across new channels.”

