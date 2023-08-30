Are Media Staff Win “Major” Pay Rise

Staff members at Are Media have secured a “major” pay rise with the help of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA).

Staff members who are part of the union will receive a 13 per cent pay increase over three years.

As well as the increase, Are Media staff who are members of the MEAA have won “significant” upgrades including caregiver leave and annual grading reviews.

The MEAA said that staff members voted “overwhelmingly” for the new Enterprise Agreement which will give them the rights.

In an update on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the MEAA said “almost 90 per cent of Are Media workers voted “yes” to the new agreement last week, which includes a 13 per cent pay rise over three years as the old Bauer and Pacific magazine groups are brought in under one Enterprise Agreement”.

Are Media publishes some of Australia’s best-known media titles including Marie Claire, The Australian Women’s Weekly and New Idea.

The combined readership of Are Media’s print titles recently rose 10 per cent in the June 2023 quarter versus the previous corresponding period in 2022 – to an average of 5.9 million readers a month.

