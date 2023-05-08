Are Media Released Special Coronation Editions Of Its Titles

Yesterday, Are Media released special editions of Woman’s Day, with a “Historic Coronation Edition’, and New Idea with a ’26 page Coronation’ special, covering all the behind the scenes gossip from the Coronation.

Royals Monthly will hit the stands on Thursday 11 May with a Collector’s Edition ’28-page Coronation Special’, with a tribute to the Queen and her preparation of Charles for the throne.

Next Monday, 15 May, Woman’s Day and New Idea will provide readers with second collector’s editions, with all the images from the big day in London.



Are Media, editorial director, Celebrity Titles, Erin Holohan, said: “For most of us, the historic coronation that took place in London over the weekend was a first – and what a celebration it was! At Are Media, we are delighted to celebrate our new King Charles III, and it gives us great pleasure to take readers behind the scenes of the pomp and pageantry, as the world’s most famous family marked the momentous occasion.

“From all that was happening behind palace walls, to stunning official photo albums, and a look at Charles’ journey to the throne, we have been working around the clock to bring our royal-loving readers every moment and commemorate this special event in history.”