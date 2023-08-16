Are Media Promotes Women’s Mag Veteran Nicole Byers To GM – Lifestyle

Are Media has announced the appointment of Nicole Byers to the newly created role of general manager – lifestyle, effective immediately.

In a media career spanning more than 20 years, Byers was most recently editor in chief of The Australian Women’s Weekly, a role she has held for six years. Before that, she held senior positions across many Are Media titles including Woman’s Day, NW, TV WEEK and OK! Magazine.

In her new role, Byers will lead Are Media’s lifestyle vertical including The Australian Women’s Weekly, The Australian Women’s Weekly Food, Gourmet Traveller, Diabetic Living, New Idea Food and Books, and more.

Byers joins Susan Armstrong, general manager – entertainment, and Nicky Briger, general manager – fashion and beauty, in the newly created general manager roles, as part of the company’s strategy to step up its investment in content verticals.

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley, said: “I am thrilled Nicole has been appointed to this important new role at such a significant time for our business. As General Manager – Lifestyle, she will focus on developing our lifestyle strategy and transforming the vertical into a powerful omnichannel content commerce business.

“Nicole has a fantastic track record with Are Media, leading many of our biggest titles. She did a fantastic job at the helm of The Australian Women’s Weekly, where she has been instrumental in leading the Big 5 initiative and the brand’s digital transformation, as well as being a key stakeholder in the evolution of the One Best Way.”

Byers said: “After six years running The Australian Women’s Weekly, I’m very excited to step up in this new role. The lifestyle division is home to some of the best and most-loved media brands in Australia and I look forward to working with the team and stakeholders across the business to expand the reach, engagement and success of this key vertical.”

Are Media is currently recruiting for a new Editorial Director of The Australian Women’s Weekly.