Are Media Opens New Photographic Library

Are Media has announced the launch of contentshop.com.au, a library with hundreds of thousands of images produced by Australia’s best magazine editors, art directors and stylists.

The library draws on Are Media’s market-leading brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Country Style, Belle, Australian House & Garden, Inside Out, Home Beautiful, Better Homes & Gardens and more. With the launch of contentshop.com.au, marketers, creative directors, designers, PR agencies, social media managers and other publishers will for the first time have access to Are Media’s most beautiful images across the food, home, interiors, beauty, fashion and lifestyle categories. New images will be added to the library every month. The library contains new and historic print and digital images, all in high resolution and with multiple image licensing options available.

Are Media head of epublishing and syndication, Joe Revill, said: “For almost 100 years, Are Media and its predecessors have published incredible images for Australian audiences, capturing the heart, soul, style, beauty and history of our nation.

“Now we are opening up our photographic library to creative people and industries, giving them the opportunity to tap into the vision of Australia’s best magazine editors and art directors with premium content – it is so much more than just stock imagery!

“The explosion of content access and consumption in recent years has seen a real need for creators to source original, quality images. Are Media’s incredible photographic library can now provide a unique service to help fulfill that need,” he said.

The extraordinary contentshop.com.au library can be accessed by anyone in Australia and New Zealand. Casual pay-as-you-go or enterprise commercial models are available. Visit contentshop.com.au to learn more.

