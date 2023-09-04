Are Media Opens New Photographic Library

Are Media Opens New Photographic Library
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Are Media has announced the launch of contentshop.com.au, a library with hundreds of thousands of images produced by Australia’s best magazine editors, art directors and stylists.

    The library draws on Are Media’s market-leading brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Country Style, Belle, Australian House & Garden, Inside Out, Home Beautiful, Better Homes & Gardens and more. With the launch of contentshop.com.au, marketers, creative directors, designers, PR agencies, social media managers and other publishers will for the first time have access to Are Media’s most beautiful images across the food, home, interiors, beauty, fashion and lifestyle categories. New images will be added to the library every month. The library contains new and historic print and digital images, all in high resolution and with multiple image licensing options available.

    Are Media head of epublishing and syndication, Joe Revill, said: “For almost 100 years, Are Media and its predecessors have published incredible images for Australian audiences, capturing the heart, soul, style, beauty and history of our nation.

    “Now we are opening up our photographic library to creative people and industries, giving them the opportunity to tap into the vision of Australia’s best magazine editors and art directors with premium content – it is so much more than just stock imagery!

    “The explosion of content access and consumption in recent years has seen a real need for creators to source original, quality images. Are Media’s incredible photographic library can now provide a unique service to help fulfill that need,” he said.

    The extraordinary contentshop.com.au library can be accessed by anyone in Australia and New Zealand. Casual pay-as-you-go or enterprise commercial models are available. Visit contentshop.com.au to learn more.



    How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
    1768 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
    • Media

    VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

    VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
    • Marketing

    OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

    The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
    • Media

    TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

    Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
    • Media

    Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

    Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
    • Advertising

    Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

    Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]