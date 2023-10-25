Are Media Joins Media Diversity Australia

Are Media has announced that it has joined Media Diversity Australia, a nationwide not-for-profit organisation founded by journalists and communication professionals to work towards a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia.

Media Diversity Australia’s mission is to transform the Australian media landscape to represent the diversity of our nation authentically. It drives impactful change through evidence-based research, customised programs and strategic partnerships.

The organisation’s core values of collaboration, honesty, inclusion, action, and respect guide it as it works alongside individuals and organisations dedicated to positive transformation. By setting the agenda, creating pathways and partnering for change, Media Diversity Australia empowers media professionals and advocates for a more inclusive and representative media industry.

Are Media joins a stellar list of companies that are members of Media Diversity Australia, including AAP, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Guardian Media Group, News Corporation Australia, Nine Entertainment Co, Paramount Australia & New Zealand, Private Media, SBS, Seven West Media, The Conversation and The Daily Aus.

“We are delighted to welcome Are Media as our newest member. Reflecting the depth and breadth of Australia’s diversity is incredibly important and we are so grateful that so many have partnered with us on our mission to work towards a more representative media landscape” said Media Diversity Australia chief executive officer, Mariam Veiszadeh.

“Are Media is thrilled to be taking its place alongside other leading media organisations as a member of Media Diversity Australia” said Are Media chief executive officer, Jane Huxley.

“We recognise that having a plurality of voices as both narrators and storytellers amplifying

the stories of Australian women is critical in ensuring we reflect the diversity of our audience.

We look forward to working with Media Diversity Australia in the coming months to bring to

life a number of initiatives to strengthen diversity within our organisation and in our

publications” said Huxley.

As part of Are Media’s charter to have a diverse, equitable and inclusive work culture, the

partnership with Media Diversity Australia will see the company participate in an internship

program with Western Sydney University, roundtables and events, as well as improving its

recruitment pathways and conducting internal training seminars.