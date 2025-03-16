Media

Are Media Hires GM of Homes & Lifestyle

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Jocelin Abbey.

Are Media has appointed Jocelin Abbey to the new role of general manager, Homes and Lifestyle, effective 7 April.

Abbey’s role covers the titles that were previously handled by former GM of Lifestyle Nicole Byers and GM of Homes Lisa Hudson, who left the business last year.

She will report to Are Media director of content, Sally Eagle, and will be responsible for Are Media’s Homes and Lifestyle media brands including Better Homes and Gardens, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Home Beautiful, Belle, Australian House & Garden, Country Style and Homes to Love.

Abbey brings 20 years of experience driving audience engagement and revenue across media, entertainment, technology, and non-profit sectors.

She has held leadership roles at The Guardian, Yahoo and Nova Entertainment, where she successfully bridged content, creativity and commerce. Previously, she served as head of audience development at Mamamia, director of growth at Guardian Australia, and head of marketing at the ABC.

Eagle said: “Jocelin’s deep expertise in media transformation, content, and audience engagement makes her the ideal leader to drive the continued growth of our Homes and Lifestyle brands. She has a proven track record in building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable growth through omnichannel strategies. We’re delighted to welcome her to Are Media.”

Abbey said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Are Media at such an exciting time for the Homes and Lifestyle verticals. These iconic brands have a deep cultural impact, with so many unique opportunities to connect with their communities. I can’t wait to work alongside the talented and creative teams at Are Media to bring the 2025 omnichannel plans to life.”

Related posts:

  1. Marie Claire Hosts International Women’s Day 2025 Panel Event Featuring Human Rights Lawyer Jennifer Robinson
  2. Are Media Taps WPP’s Anna Quinn To Head Up Sales
  3. Rosie’s Recap: SXSW Austin Day 1-2
  4. Chloe Hooper Launches The Limitless Equation Podcast To Help Tackle Our Self Doubt
TAGGED:
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Praytell’s ‘Intownship’ Program Returns To Find PR Talent Outside Cap Cities
OmniStar logo
Hulsbosch Launches Refreshed Brand Identity For Management Tech Platform, OmniStar
Heckler Appoints Steven Marolho As Managing Director & Executive Producer
Val Morgan Research: Cinema Drives Incremental Reach, Efficiency & Impact Per Frequency Among Youth Audience
Register Lost your password?