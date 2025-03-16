Are Media Hires GM of Homes & Lifestyle

Are Media has appointed Jocelin Abbey to the new role of general manager, Homes and Lifestyle, effective 7 April.

Abbey’s role covers the titles that were previously handled by former GM of Lifestyle Nicole Byers and GM of Homes Lisa Hudson, who left the business last year.

She will report to Are Media director of content, Sally Eagle, and will be responsible for Are Media’s Homes and Lifestyle media brands including Better Homes and Gardens, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Home Beautiful, Belle, Australian House & Garden, Country Style and Homes to Love.

Abbey brings 20 years of experience driving audience engagement and revenue across media, entertainment, technology, and non-profit sectors.

She has held leadership roles at The Guardian, Yahoo and Nova Entertainment, where she successfully bridged content, creativity and commerce. Previously, she served as head of audience development at Mamamia, director of growth at Guardian Australia, and head of marketing at the ABC.

Eagle said: “Jocelin’s deep expertise in media transformation, content, and audience engagement makes her the ideal leader to drive the continued growth of our Homes and Lifestyle brands. She has a proven track record in building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable growth through omnichannel strategies. We’re delighted to welcome her to Are Media.”

Abbey said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Are Media at such an exciting time for the Homes and Lifestyle verticals. These iconic brands have a deep cultural impact, with so many unique opportunities to connect with their communities. I can’t wait to work alongside the talented and creative teams at Are Media to bring the 2025 omnichannel plans to life.”