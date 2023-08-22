Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers

Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Are Media is the star performer in the new Roy Morgan readership numbers, with strong growth across its print magazines.

    The combined readership of Are Media’s print titles rose 10 per cent in the June 2023 quarter versus the previous corresponding period in 2022 – to an average of 5.9 million readers a month – compared with a total market increase of 4 per cent. That represented the fourth consecutive quarter of readership growth for Are Media.

    Better Homes & Gardens retained the title of the most-read paid print magazine in Australia, with 1.82 million readers (average issue) in the June quarter, up 16 per cent on the June 2022 quarter.

    Celebrating its 90th birthday, The Australian Women’s Weekly saw a 10 per cent year-on-year increase, to 1.33 million. The leading weekly women’s entertainment magazine, Woman’s Day, was up 14 per cent to 827,000 readers.

    Other entertainment titles also gained readers across the year, with TV WEEK up 21 per cent to 413,000 and Who up 16 per cent to 158,000. In the fashion and beauty category, Marie Claire jumped 35 per cent year-on-year, to 306,000.

    Are Media, chief executive officer, Jane Huxley, said: “We are really seeing a clear trend around offline media having a resurgence. I think this is directly connected to the overwhelming amount of content and connections that people deal with in a digital sense on a daily basis.

    “Part of our growth is due to people feeling like they need a break from the ‘digital pressure and noise’ and to begin to enjoy content that inspires and informs in a deliberately engaged and analog way.”

    In the food category, Australian Gourmet Traveller was up 23 per cent to 224,000 and Cooking with The Australian Women’s Weekly saw an 18 per cent increase to 113,000.

    Better Homes & Gardens was not the only Are Media home magazine to add readers: Australian House & Garden grew 17 per cent year-on-year to 673,000, while Inside Out was up 14 per cent to 124,000.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
    • Media

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair

    Ita Buttrose will not stand for a second term as the chair of the ABC when her five-year term ends in March next year. Communications minister Michelle Rowland revealed the planned change at the top of the ABC on Tuesday and said that government would commence a selection process in due course. Rowland said that […]

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
    • Media

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

    The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s […]

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
    • Marketing

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

    The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
    • Media

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw

    shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced  the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”  Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
    • Marketing

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

    Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
    • Marketing

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

    TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
    • Media

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

    Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
    • Partner Content

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?

    Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
    • Media

    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)

    Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine