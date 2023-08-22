Are Media Boasts 5.9 Million Monthly Readers

Are Media is the star performer in the new Roy Morgan readership numbers, with strong growth across its print magazines.

The combined readership of Are Media’s print titles rose 10 per cent in the June 2023 quarter versus the previous corresponding period in 2022 – to an average of 5.9 million readers a month – compared with a total market increase of 4 per cent. That represented the fourth consecutive quarter of readership growth for Are Media.

Better Homes & Gardens retained the title of the most-read paid print magazine in Australia, with 1.82 million readers (average issue) in the June quarter, up 16 per cent on the June 2022 quarter.

Celebrating its 90th birthday, The Australian Women’s Weekly saw a 10 per cent year-on-year increase, to 1.33 million. The leading weekly women’s entertainment magazine, Woman’s Day, was up 14 per cent to 827,000 readers.

Other entertainment titles also gained readers across the year, with TV WEEK up 21 per cent to 413,000 and Who up 16 per cent to 158,000. In the fashion and beauty category, Marie Claire jumped 35 per cent year-on-year, to 306,000.

Are Media, chief executive officer, Jane Huxley, said: “We are really seeing a clear trend around offline media having a resurgence. I think this is directly connected to the overwhelming amount of content and connections that people deal with in a digital sense on a daily basis.

“Part of our growth is due to people feeling like they need a break from the ‘digital pressure and noise’ and to begin to enjoy content that inspires and informs in a deliberately engaged and analog way.”

In the food category, Australian Gourmet Traveller was up 23 per cent to 224,000 and Cooking with The Australian Women’s Weekly saw an 18 per cent increase to 113,000.

Better Homes & Gardens was not the only Are Media home magazine to add readers: Australian House & Garden grew 17 per cent year-on-year to 673,000, while Inside Out was up 14 per cent to 124,000.