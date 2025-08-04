Are Media Appoints Optus Sport’s Jimmy Kerr To Head NSW Sales

Are Media has appointed Jimmy Kerr as NSW Head of Sales, effective 11 August.

Reporting to Are Media director of sales, Anna Quinn, Kerr will lead the NSW agency and client sales team, with a focus on deepening agency relationships, driving cross-platform commercial growth, and delivering client-centric solutions across Are Media’s premium portfolio of brands.

Kerr joins Are Media after almost five years at Optus Sport, most recently as director, commercial revenue, leading the brand’s advertising, operations and commercial venues teams. His previous role at Optus Sport included national associate director of advertising and national advertising sales manager.

Before Optus Sport, he was digital group sales manager at Seven West Media.

Quinn said: “I’m very excited to welcome Jimmy to the Are Media team. He comes to us with deep industry experience and a strong commercial pedigree.

“With a strong network of agency relationships, a sharp understanding of digital media and a proven ability to lead high-performing teams, Jimmy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our offering in market.”

Kerr said: “Joining Are Media at this transformational time is a real privilege. The business is evolving with clear intent, and I’m energised by the opportunity to lead the NSW sales team into its next chapter.

“With a powerhouse lineup of iconic brands that deeply resonate with Australian women, we have a unique opportunity to forge meaningful connections between audiences and advertisers.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Anna and the team to enhance our market presence, accelerate our digital growth, and deliver smart, integrated solutions that drive tangible impact,” he said.