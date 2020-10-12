Are Media Addresses Coercive Control In Latest Activist Agenda Campaign
Are Media (formerly Bauer Media) has today launched its latest Activist Agenda campaign which demands governments around the country introduce a nationally consistent offence aimed at non-physical domestic abuse, known as Coercive Control.
The company has built a coalition of significant women’s groups and legal advocates to lobby State and Territory governments to criminalise Coercive Control, which in New South Wales is associated with 99 per cent of cases where a woman is murdered by her partner or ex-partner.*
The Coercive Control campaign is the third iteration of Are Media’s Activist Agenda. In 2019 the ‘Stop Elder Financial Abuse’ campaign, launched in partnership with the Australian Banking Association (ABA), secured agreement from governments to establish baseline minimum standards for Power of Attorneys and to create a mandatory national online register. In 2018, the Federal Government agreed to remove the GST on women’s sanitary products following years of lobbying and Are Media’s ‘No Gender Selective Tax’ campaign.
Are Media CEO Brendon Hill said: “Our first two Activist Agenda campaigns have both driven significant legislative change for women of all ages across Australia. Now we are taking on the unacceptable practice of coercive control which is the root cause of serious injury and murder of women across the country. Over the coming six months our leading brands will help educate and inform our audiences and, together with our coalition partners, lobby State and Territory ministers to make meaningful changes and end violence towards women.”
Coercive control is the foundational element of domestic abuse towards women in which the perpetrator uses emotional, psychological and other non-physical abuse to intimidate and control their partner. It is an inevitable lead up to physical abuse and, too often, to domestic homicide.
Developed by Story54, Are Media’s commercial insights, content and marketing division, and spearheaded by The Australian Women’s Weekly and Marie Claire, together with 40 of Are Media’s leading brands, the coalition includes White Ribbon, Small Steps for Hannah, Women’s Safety NSW, Queensland Women’s Legal Service and journalist and author of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, Jess Hill.
An advertising campaign called ‘Join the Dots’ which highlights the indicators of Coercive Control has been created by Story54. Designed to drive education and encourage people to sign a petition calling on laws to be changed, the ads will run across Are Media’s women’s brands with specific ads targeting men across its auto division.
Jane Waterhouse, general manager of Story54 said: “Our brands are well placed to drive understanding and awareness of such a complex issue and through our magazines we have the ideal environment to share these harrowing stories and spark an in-depth conversation with our audiences.”
The coalition is a single issue, politically bi-partisan group calling on governments to take immediate steps towards introducing an offence of Coercive Control, including:
- Each State and Territory committing to criminalising Coercive Control by the end of 2021.
- Putting in place a consultation period, particularly with organisations on the front line, to provide input into how the new law would operate.
- Guaranteeing the necessary resources and funding to ensure the judiciary and the police are trained and effectively able to enforce the law.
The launch of the ‘Criminalise Coercive Control ‘campaign was held today at the head office of Women’s Safety NSW in Sydney.
Marie Claire editor Nicky Briger said over the coming months the media group would be using all its titles and its 30 million strong social network to underline the appalling way in which many women around Australia are emotionally and psychologically abused by their partners.
“Importantly our nine million readers will be left in no doubt where the federal government and each state and territory government stands on the issue. We will be holding our lawmakers to account until the law is introduced,” she said.
Governments across Australia have consistently failed to address this major issue, despite the overwhelming evidence it is a precursor to physical violence and often murder.
* In NSW between 2017 and 2019 77 of the 78 perpetrators used coercive control on their partner before killing them according to the NSW Domestic Violence Death Review.
Picture from the launch (left to right): Nicole Byers, editor-in-chief, The Australian Women’s Weekly; Nithya Reddy, advocate and Preethi Reddy’s sister; Jess Hill, advocate and author of ‘See What You Made Me Do: Power, Control and Domestic Abuse; Karen Williams, psychiatrist and founder, Doctors Against Violence Towards Women; Nicky Briger, editor, Marie Claire; Hayley Foster, CEO, Women’s Safety NSW.
Please login with linkedin to commentAre Media
Latest News
AFL Announces Grand Final Entertainment Line-Up
The AFL has announced the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final entertainment artists, featuring an All-Australian and quintessential Queensland line-up set to perform under lights at the Gabba on Saturday October 24, 2020. The line-up features one of Australia’s hottest bands DMA’S, Brisbane’s own worldwide success story and pop sensations Sheppard, local indie band Cub Sport, […]
Women in Media: Seven’s Katie McGrath On Being An Orphan And An Author
Katie McGrath is usually a behind the scenes player in one of Australia’s most well-known media companies, but for now she’s swapped out roles on the brink of launching her first book. Chief People & Culture Officer at Seven West Media, McGrath’s book ‘Deadly Earth’ is the true story of her parents’ deaths (in their thirties) as a result of exposure to radioactive […]
Good Things Opens Sydney Office With New Hires
Good Things has opened a Sydney office which B&T hopes wasn't built on an ancient Indian burial ground.
Vamp Launches Creator Lockdown Awards
The platform is celebrating the incredible surge in creativity and innovative content bought about by the pandemic
BWM Dentsu’s Alex Carr Joins BASTION BANJO As Andrew Varasdi Takes Chairman Role
Alex Carr's dedicated nightly moisturising routine pays handsome dividends in slightly too-close press photograph.
Michelin Star Reviewers Descend Upon Burger King Restaurants
The Whopper arguably doesn't deserve a Michelin Star. However, pissed at 2am's a completely different story altogether.
M&C Saatchi Helps CommBank Ditch The Black In First Logo Refresh In 30 Years
Admittedly, this logo refresh is a bit "blink and you'll miss it". In that regards, B&T strong advises you don't blink.
Playboy Revives Its Retro Style In New Fragrance Campaign
Playboy releases new fragrance range that apparently doesn't smell like shag carpet, spa chlorine & Barry White albums.
“No Advertising Trickery Required!” Ford Skewers Adland Car Clichés In New Work From Clems Melbourne
Think car ads all look the same? Well, Clems Melbourne's basically confirmed it with this 'tricks of the trade' effort.
“NEWMAN!” Seinfeld’s Nemesis Reprises Postman Role In Brutal Trump Takedown
This Seinfeld reprise will either be a glorious nostalgia trip OR bewildering confusion for anyone aged under about 27.
“Unreasonable” And “Unclear”: Google Takes Aim At News Media Bargaining Code
The ACCC's Rod Sims is not a man to be messed with, as Google continues its prolonged and concerted messing with him.
Be Warned: This Ad For Yorkshire Puddings Could Possibly Make You Cry
B&T does warn this one's a bit of a tearjerker. Even more so if you happen to be dicing onions whilst watching.
Kevin Rudd Launches Petition For Royal Commission Into Murdoch Media Empire
Surely when it comes to things New Corp journos hate, Kevin Rudd is way behind Malcolm Turnbull, Dan Andrews & the ABC.
Sunday TV Wrap: All Hail The All-Conquering Block, As Junior MasterChef Simmers On Launch
One need only taste his boeuf bourguignon to know B&T's TV reviewer garners few tips from his watching of MasterChef.
DoubleVerify Brings Increased Transparency To CTV Brand Safety Solution
DoubleVerify has today announced the industry’s first Connected TV (CTV) brand safety solution – advancing the company’s complete video solution for advertisers, across all environments. This solution brings new transparency to CTV and offers advertisers three important controls over their CTV buys. With inclusion and exclusion lists, advertisers and brands can align inventory and brand […]
John ‘Steady’ Steedman Announces Retirement
John Steedman announces retirement & just in time that he can't be anonymously trolled in Mumbrella's comment section.
Helping Brands Communicate With The ‘Consumer Of Now’
It's tips to engage with the 'consumer of now'. Which we assume isn't anyone who watches Alan Jones or listens to 2CH.
Indie Agency Channel T Wins Australian Liquor Marketers’ Creative
Watching the garbage truck strain under the weight of B&T's wheelie bin is testament to our love of these liquor brands.
Former Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood Appointed Chairman Of Free TV Australia
Greg Hywood appointed chairman of Free TV Australia, confirms Melissa Leong is his favourite of the MasterChef judges.
With Disruption Comes Innovation: PubMatic’s Peter Barry On Navigating COVID-19
COVID's not all about becoming obese & hoarding lavatory rolls, but a time for innovation argues PubMatic's Peter Barry.
Boomtown’s Masterclass With MFA’S NGEN Plus Proves A Success
Supposed to attend this Boomtown Masterclass but skived off to the pub? The boss'll never know with these cheat notes.
Google Set To Start Paying French Publishers For News
Maybe there are some lessons here for Australian publishers' fight with Google. Although, having read it, probably not.
Ben Lilley’s HERO Acquires Data & Tech Firm B.B.E
If there's an industry mover-&-shaker at the moment, it's Ben Lilley. AND the B&T editor, who's taken up rumba classes.
Thursday TV Wrap: Albo’s Budget Reply Does 391,000, As Viewers Flock To Gogglebox
It took B&T a good 45-minutes last night to realise we were watching paint dry & not the budget reply speech as planned.
CHE Proximity Tops The AFR’s Top 10 Most Innovative Media & Marketing Companies
Excuses for NOT making this innovative media list could include "a piano fell on me" & "the dog ate our entry form".
Nike Tops The List As The Most Marketed Brand On Social Media
Nike again proves it's the brand with the Midas touch. Those sweatshop allegations & mass staff layoffs aside, that is.
MullenLowe Group Combines With World Octopus Day To Promote The Problem Of Ocean Pollution
Apparently it's World Octopus Day, with reports Henry has been admitted to rehab following drug and alcohol issues.
Eyeota Receives IAB Tech Lab Compliance Certification For Data Transparency
Eyeota still deciding on the rich mahogany wood or the more classic ivory white picture frame after IAB certification.
Pizza Hut Plays For Laughs In Latest Campaign (But Is It Merely A Case Of Old Spice 2.0?)
Pizza delivers five food groups - protein, dairy, fruit, carcinogens & hydrogenated fat - all in triangular convenience.
The Core Agency Expands Creative Team
The Core Agency reprises the C.S Lewis classic 'The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe' for latest press photograph.