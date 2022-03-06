Are Media Acquires Ecommerce Business Hard To Find

Are Media has announced the acquisition of Australian e-commerce business Hard to Find.

The acquisition significantly expands Are Media’s existing content commerce capabilities, strengthens its revenue diversification strategy, and leverages Hard to Find’s market-leading technology to engage audiences even further with Are Media brands and content.

Hard to Find is an award-winning premium product marketplace, celebrating fun and innovative designs from the best small creative Australian businesses.

Founded in 2008 by former media executive Erica Stewart, the site brings an expertly curated community of product designers and artisans together with discerning consumers looking for something different, creating a more personal maker-to-customer shopping experience.

Are Media CEO Jane Huxley said: “This acquisition adds new e-commerce capabilities to our broader business and allows us to amplify the success of Hard to Find, introducing audiences who are already inspired by our content and enticing them to take the relationship with trusted, authentic brands that one step further.

“I’m excited to welcome Hard to Find into the Are Media stable and particularly pleased that Eri will be joining our business to continue to lead the evolution of Hard to Find. She brings a wealth of experience and proven success in e-commerce that will help drive our future ambitions in content commerce.”

Hard to Find joins Are Media’s established digital brand communities, including beautyheaven, trusted by 96 per cent of its audience, and Bounty Parents, supporting parents and parents-to-be for more than 35 years.

Erica Stewart, who becomes general manager of Hard to Find, added: “With complementary audience demographics, Are Media is the perfect fit for Hard to Find to further strengthen its market presence and reach millions of potential new customers as they connect with brands across Are Media’s broad content portfolio. I look forward to building the next chapter of Hard to Find and working with the team to share our expertise across the business.”

Are Media was advised by Modus Partners and Hard to Find was advised by Capital Capital. Commercial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.