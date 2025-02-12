Are Australian Consumers Falling Out Of Love With Their Favourite Brands? 83% Of Aussies Feel Overlooked By The Brands They’re Loyal To

Valentine’s Day is all about connection, but new research from SAP Emarsys reveals that most Australian consumers aren’t feeling the love from the brands they’re loyal to. A striking 83 per cent say they feel undervalued, with many questioning their commitment to brands that don’t show they care.

The Customer Loyalty Index, based on insights from over 2,000 Australian consumers, highlights what keeps customers coming back: trust in a brand’s reputation (45 per cent), consistency (27 per cent), and iconic status (25 per cent). Yet only 17 per cent of consumers say they feel “truly valued,” exposing a major gap in how brands engage their audience.

But it’s not too late to act. Even with Valentine’s Day happening this week, brands can take steps to build meaningful connections that go beyond the holiday itself.

“Value looks different to every customer,” said Meghann York, global head of product marketing at SAP. “SAP Emarsys helps brands understand what matters most to everyone—whether it’s a personalised thank-you, exclusive access to products, or real-time recommendations. It’s about showing customers they’re more than just a transaction.”

City Beach: Loyalty Done Right

Homegrown Aussie brand, City Beach is leading the charge in creating personalised, memorable customer experiences. Using SAP Emarsys’ AI-powered customer engagement platform, City Beach designs customer journeys that feel seamless, relevant, and human — whether online or in-store.

For Valentine’s Day, City Beach is rewarding its loyal customers with curated offers, tailored gift ideas, and exclusive content. These thoughtful touches, made possible by AI insights, ensure every interaction feels meaningful, even on a tight timeline. With this personalised approach, City Beach witnessed success with a 100 per cent increase in revenue from key channels.

Why It Matters

Retaining customers is always easier—and cheaper—than finding new ones. That’s why innovative brands like City Beach are leaning on AI to deliver high-impact, personalised experiences that drive repeat purchases and advocacy.

With solutions like custom email campaigns, loyalty app programs, and mobile wallets linking in-store and online promotions, City Beach is leading the way for turning one-time transactions into lifetime loyalty. When personalisation is prioritised, customers want to hear from them – SAP Emarsys’ research found that 58 per cent of Australians allow relevant messages from brands to come through especially ones that are personalised to them with recommendations.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, brands still have time to make a lasting impression. Whether it’s a small gesture or a strategic campaign, showing customers you value them can transform a seasonal moment into an enduring relationship. These seasonal moments are key periods for brands to focus on and provide hyper-personalised experiences for its customers to cultivate brand loyalty. Brands who have yet to tap onto these moments, risk losing out to others who have prioritised their customers.