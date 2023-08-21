Are Advertisers Underutilising The News? A Whopping 70% Of Aussies Engage With 3 Or more News Categories Including Lifestyle and Property
Did you know that more Aussies read the news on a weekly basis than eat vegetables? Fresh research from Think News Brands shows that a huge 96 per cent of Australians read the news in any given month. And the good news for advertisers is that the majority – at 70 per cent – engage with three or more news categories.
Fresh readership figures reveal Total News has a heavily engaged and economically resilient audience, reading multi-category content across the news media channel.
Produced by Roy Morgan, the latest Total News readership figures refer to the 12 months to June 2023 and represent news readership across print and digital formats.
The latest figures show Total News continuing to retain its broad reach across the country, with 96 per cent of Australians aged 14+ years consuming news in any given month. Importantly, the figures also illustrate ongoing affinity and trust in Total News as readers across all demographics actively lean into the channel in the face of economic uncertainly. Total News reach has remained steady over the years despite consumer confidence plummeting over 20 basis points since April 2020 according to the ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index.
An enviably sticky, affluent audience.
Figures show Australian news readers are highly engaged, with 50 per cent of consumers considered heavy users of the channel. These audiences exhibit strong multichannel consumption not only of general news articles, but also content across the array of categories delivered by Total News media.
Most news audiences are diverse readers, with 70 per cent reading 3 or more categories in addition to general, breaking news content. The most popular categories after general news (95 per cent) are property (68 per cent), sport (61 per cent), lifestyle & health (58 per cent), entertainment & culture (52 per cent), and business & finance (48 per cent).
Special interest news appeals to early adopters, who are at least 20 per cent more likely than the general population to buy new model cars and be aware of the latest financial products.
Vanessa Lyons, executive general manager of Think News Brands adds, “Aussies eagerly embrace news content in all forms, spanning diverse topics and moments throughout the day. These latest audience figures reaffirm that Total News is a consistently dependable media component for advertisers”.
As Michele Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Roy Morgan reflects, “Total news continues to prove itself a premium and resilient media channel, with audiences demonstrating a commitment to high-quality news content as a key source of information. Readers are engaged and consume across a wide variety of categories, as the way they consume news evolves alongside the medium itself.”
More broadly, Total News readers are proving economically resilient in today’s uncertain economic climate. Developed by Dr Ross Honeywill and measured by Roy Morgan, news media over indexes with ‘super NEOs’; a lucrative consumer cohort for marketers to engage with. These consumers are 2.4x more likely than the average Australian to earn over $250,000 per year, and three times more likely to invest and spend their money compared to other demographics. Such consumers are 30% more likely than the general population to read Total News over mainstream media. This news media preference is even more pronounced when it comes to their consumption of special internet news, such as technology and travel.
Notably, business & finance, travel, and automotive news consumers are more affluent and significantly more likely than the total population to have $1 million or more in savings and investments. Overall, Total News reaches over 97 per cent of households in the greater than $150,000 income bracket.
What’s more, six in 10 readers are paying to access written news content, recognition of the value readers see in this channel. Paying news readers are 20 per cent more likely than the general population to be homeowners and big spenders. 70 per cent of these readers intend to travel in the next 12 months.
Michele Levine shares how Total News maintains strength in the current economic climate; “The reliability and strength of the Total News audience speaks to how news is part of our everyday lives, even in tough times. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index is at a historic low; this is recessionary risk territory as Australian consumers are very worried and this is affecting their spending patterns in turn. Despite this, perhaps even because of this, news readership and engagement remain strong as Australians turn to the news to keep them apprised and ready for what may come next.”
Total News serves as a daily companion, with people consuming news anywhere, in any way.
Total News readers are overwhelmingly multi-channel audiences. While there is heavy digital consumption (19.7 million Australians consume news digitally), more than 1 in 2 (57 per cent) engage with both printed and digital news in any given month.
When it comes to the time-of-day consumers that read their news, opportunities abound for advertisers. More than half engage with news before midday, with a steady stream of news
consumption continuing throughout the day. It is clear Aussies enjoy accessing and connecting to news in a multitude of ways; led by reading (56 per cent), followed by watching and listening.
Total News readership
Overall, Total News continues to demonstrate strong scale and reach, with 20.7 million Australians, or 96 per cent of those aged 14+ years, reading news every month. The solid reach result is despite post-Covid demographic shifts and a recalibration to normal behaviours and lifestyle patterns. Furthermore, 16.6 million, or 77 per cent of Aussies, read the Total News each week; that’s more than common everyday behaviours such as drinking milk, eating vegetables and enjoying a coffee.
Demographically, Total News retains eyeballs consistently across age groups from 14-24 through to 65+, reaching 96 per cent and 97 per cent of the highly desirable 25-34 and 35-49-year-old demographics respectively.
Readership by demographic and region
Monthly readership Total Male Female Age 14-24 Age 25- 34 Age 35-49 Age 50-64
Total News readership
Overall, Total News continues to demonstrate strong scale and reach, with 20.7 million Australians, or 96 per cent of those aged 14+ years, reading news every month. The solid reach result is despite post-Covid demographic shifts and a recalibration to normal behaviours and lifestyle patterns. Furthermore, 16.6 million, or 77 per cent of Aussies, read the Total News each week; that’s more than common everyday behaviours such as drinking milk, eating vegetables and enjoying a coffee.
Demographically, Total News retains eyeballs consistently across age groups from 14-24 through to 65+, reaching 96 per cent and 97 per cent of the highly desirable 25-34 and 35-49-year-old demographics respectively.
Readership by demographic and region
Vanessa Lyons emphasises the continued resilience and relevance of Total News in an ever-changing landscape “Marketers and brands are increasingly looking for ways to both engage and drive action with audiences. The latest Total News figures should instil confidence in Australian advertisers that Total News is a lucrative, commercially effective channel for brands to do just that. While the current Australian economic climate is an uncertain one, these figures show that Total News remains a critical element for success in the advertising toolkit.”
Please login with linkedin to commentthe news
Latest News
Carman’s Kitchen Launches First Major Brand Campaign In 30 Years
B&T always starts the day right with a Carman’s muesli. Well, if you ignore the five coffees with sugar and the fags.
Dilmah Tea Celebrates Dilmah Founder In Latest Campaign Via RCJ Group
Due to British people in the B&T office we're very particular about our brand of tea. Actual fistfights, in fact.
More Than A Third Of Aussie Businesses Would Switch To Electric Vehicles To Boost Brand Image
Study finds businesses keen on a switch to EVs to improve brand image, all while possibly missing the point of EVs.
Cricket Australia Relaunches An Enhanced Woolworths Cricket Blast Program
This cricket news can only mean summer's not too far away. Not that we don't have all the football to get through first.
Digital Accountant Hnry Partners With History Will Be Kind
History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has been appointed as the communications agency of record in Australia for Hnry – Australia’s fastest growing digital accountant and tax automation service for sole traders. Founded in New Zealand in 2017, Hnry has been driving growth in Australia since 2020, and is set to supercharge its presence by doubling […]
The Works Unveils “Trust Marks” To Differentiate Between AI & Human Work
The Works now revealing if its campaigns are human or AI-generated. Still not revealing if it pinched it from elsewhere.
Kmart Goes In-House For Its People & Planet Campaign
Kmart unveils campaign showing it's good for the planet, despite selling shit that looks like it's killing the planet.
Qantas Accused Of Misleading Advertising Over Special Return Fare To London
Qantas accused of misleading advertising, as Alan Joyce reveals real fears for the Italian marble in his kitchen reno.
B&T Women In Media: Audience360’s MD Jenny Parkes On Why Embracing Technology Skyrocketed Her Career
What does being a people-centred leader mean in practice? And why should we all be embracing tech? Ahead of this year’s B&T Women In Media Awards, Audience360’s managing director Jenny Parkes shares her biggest career lessons to date. We hear a lot of talk about people-centred leadership but what does that mean to you and […]
Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday
Has cost of living got you seriously considering moving back in with your parents? You're exempt from this banking ad.
Iraq Bans Advertising Screens After P*rn Hack
The government in Iraq has decided to ban ALL advertising screens across Baghdad after hackers managed to use the screens to show p*rn. On Saturday night, a p*rnographic film was shown at a major junction in the Iraqi capital. A source told AFP: “A person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin […]
Carat Continues Cooking With Gas With Barbeques Galore Partnership
Notice a heady aroma of onion & pork & sage sausage emanating from Carat today? Sniff out the truth with this BBQ news.
QMS Unveils Australia’s First DOOH Post-Campaign Analysis Tool
QMS today announced the launch of Performance+, the first audience-based post-campaign analysis tool in the out of home industry. The new product has been developed to further enhance audience accountability and transparency in the execution of clients’ DOOH campaigns. Performance+ campaigns incorporate guaranteed audience metrics, enabling clients to buy with increased surety and confidence. Created […]
Live Nation & Scentre Group Bring Live Music Performances To Westfields Across The Country
Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment announce a new strategic partnership. The partnership will bring live music performances to Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand. Throughout Spring and Summer 2023, millions of customers will be connected with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events. The Westfield and Live […]
The Pets Do The Talking In Bastion & Bravecto’s Latest Campaign
Bravecto and Bastion launch a campaign for flea and paralysis tick protection utilising assistive tech that allows pets to talk. Bastion won the MSD Animal Health account recently in a competitive pitch and is now responsible for all creative and digital for Bravecto. The Bravecto challenge is how to better compete in a confusing category, […]
Adobe Express With Firefly Generative AI Available To Everyone On Desktop Web
As you'll fast see by this headline, B&T's done absolutely nothing to entice the tech illiterate to read this.
M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Use Matilda’s Loss To Promote “Unbeatable” Holidays To The Poms
Hopefully this will see some good come from the Matilda's loss. That and taking Sam Kerr's groin off the front page.
Hold On To Your Hats! B&T’s CMO Powerlist, Presented By Are Media, Is Coming!!!
Think B&T's CMO Powerlist from a couple of years back was the best thing ever? Relish the good news here, CMO lover!
Thursday TV Ratings: Gogglebox Cast Savage Jason Derulo With Hilarious Impressions Of Star
Thursday night proves TV's 'problem child'. So if you were out shopping or at the pub, get the guilts on these numbers.
English Premier League Gets “Consistently Electric” Rebrand, Via Nomad
The new EPL season kicks off. Meaning Pommie workmates now have something other than Brexit & Rishi Sunak to moan about.
The Rather Obscure Sport Of Curling Gets Moment In The Sun In Epic Work For Sports Bet Firm
Sure, slag curling off, but it really is your last chance of ever hopefully representing Australia at an Olympic Games.
The Wiggles & The Pinkfong Company Release New Music Video
Want to get "toot toot chugga chugga big red car" annoyingly stuck in your head all day? Get the ear worm with this.
Victoria’s Department Of Education Launches Classroom Experience For Career Seekers Via Think HQ
Hate your boss, your job, co-workers, slow computer & the grotty office toilets? Could it be time for a career change?
Exceptional ALIEN Partners With Skyscanner To Push Creative Travel
Justin Drape’s new venture continues on the up-and-up. Has also abandoned the moniker of "ex-Monkey Justin Drape".
Australians Are Seizing The Day Despite Cost Of Living Pressures
B&T can't confirm Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe is a reader, but we're sure he'd be none too happy about this.
Abbie Chatfield On The REAL Reason She Left Radio
More proof the radio biz can chew you up & spit you out comes news of Abbie's departure. John Laws an obvious exception.
Special Wins Top Gong At 44th Annual AWARD Awards
Annual AWARD Awards were back again last night live from Sydney's MCA & once again proving troublesome for stutterers.
Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd
Taboola, has partnered with social purpose organisation UnLtd to support the charity Youth Off The Streets. The team at Taboola was delighted to be involved in so many opportunities to support disadvantaged young people over winter. These were made possible through a partnership with UnLtd, which connects the media, marketing and creative industries with charities […]
BMF’s Stellar Performance Sees Enero Post 25% Revenue Growth In Full Year Numbers
Enero C-suite delivers impromptu robot dance to befuddled employees following release of latest stellar results.
The Eyes Have It! Specsavers Shifts Creative From AJF To TBWA\Melbourne
Masturbators everywhere apparently continuing to prove a boon to the Specsavers business.
Newscast Debuts True Crime Podcast, Dying Rose
NewsCast, News Corp Australia’s on-demand audio arm, has today released Dying Rose, a seven-episode true crime podcast. Dying Rose follows a team of reporters as they investigate the deaths of Aboriginal women across the country. The podcast details the twists and turns in the two-year investigation conducted by staff of The Advertiser in Adelaide, bringing to light […]
Adobe, Samsung & Women’s World Cup Ads Appear Next To Verified Nazi Account On X
Much like tinea, fridge stench and Julia Morris complaining about her ex, Nazis just won't f@ck off, will they.
The Media Store Named The 13th Best Workplace In Australia
Unsurprisingly, abattoirs, the sewage works and Sky News all named in the worst places to work.
Roy Morgan: Optus Tops Most Distrusted Brand List Following Data Breach; Meta, Telstra, News & Amazon Round Out Top Five
Latest brand trust results again prove the marketing merits to be had from hosting a sausage sizzle in your carpark.
Abbie Chatfield Leaves Hit Network’s Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield
After 18 months in the hot seat, Abbie Chatfield and the Hit Network have announced that Chatfield will step down as host of Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, across the Hit Network. The Cannes in Cairns speaker joined the Hit Network’s evening show in January 2022 and has since been joined by Hit’s Jimmy and […]
Epsilon Wins Digital Ad & Retention Marketing Work For BikesOnline
Publicis-owned Epsilon has won the digital ad campaign and retention marketing account for BikesOnline. The push bike retailer will use Epsilon Digital — the agency’s suite of solutions for people-based, performance-driven digital media, to find and engage its most valuable customers. Rainer Schmid, global direct marketing manager at BikesOnline, said, “Epsilon played a crucial role […]