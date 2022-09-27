Ardent Calls On Corn Thins Lovers To Share Their Weird & Wild Recipes

Full-service marketing agency Ardent has showcased its 360-degree offering with a new integrated campaign for Australian food brand Corn Thins.

The new campaign calls on Aussie’s to create, share and inspire with their own unique recipes for the chance to be named Australia’s first Corn Thins® Connoisseur and be rewarded with a years’ supply of Corn Thins products.

To engage and grow the Corn Thins consumer audiences the campaign has demonstrated the power of a 360-consumer campaign approach. Featuring a dedicated microsite, email marketing automation and clever use of social channels (TikTok, Facebook and Instagram), Native ad placement, Display and video, YouTube plus the bespoke creative design.

Supporting the brand activity, the campaign’s assets have been used in an array of Australia’s top food and lifestyle publications including partnerships with Women’s Health, Taste and the Eat Well and Healthy Food Guide across their magazines, social media channels and email marketing.

Ardent managing director, Danny Massa said: “Our campaign has been thoughtfully executed focusing on the seamless integration of media, technology and creative to drive enhanced messaging and successful campaign outcomes.”

Competition entries close 30th October 2022, with the winner to receive a years’ worth of Corn Thins® product, appear in Corn Thins® Magazine creative and within the Corn Thins® eBook.

Real Foods will also be awarding taste, creativity, and ‘make-ability’ awards to 10 other participants.