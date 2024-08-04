Archibald/Williams Rebrands To “AW” Embracing “Gutsy” “Small. But Big” Positioning

After 12 years in the industry as Archibald/Williams, the independent agency is leaving the name behind to enter a brand new era as AW.

The move comes after the departure of Stuart Archibald and the start of Bram Williams solo leadership. The agency said Williams has “energised” the business in recent months under a shared vision of doing things differently.

Williams said, “In an industry weighed down by toxic cultures and work that gets sucked into the void, our approach is distinctly different to the norm. We are championing an environment where enjoyment is integral, mavericks and misfits are celebrated, and innovative ideas are tested with real-world relevance – often with a team BBQ as a backdrop.”

While AW will continue to service both new and long-term clients such as the NBA, Mastercard, News Corp and Cancer Council, it is also introducing a series of changes that reflect this renewed vision. These include a new agency position and branding, new hires, client wins, and a fresh Surry Hills office space.

AW’s new positioning “Small. But Big” denotes their people-first approach to work, client collaboration, and its team, while its updated branding and renovated office environment signal its commitment to a culture of open communication and creativity.

“We don’t see being small as a bad thing. We build bespoke teams when we need them, but our core team is a dedicated pack of individuals from diverse backgrounds and interests, who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, and operate with a judgement-free approach.”

William said that “gutsy” is the best descriptor for how the agency is embracing change with courage and determination.

“Our mission is speak clearly, take a common sense approach, and deliver results for our clients, driven by a dogged and fearless team. In this industry, I’d call that gutsy.”