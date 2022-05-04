Archetype Makes Three Senior Strategic Appointments

Global Marketing and communications agency, Archetype, has made three senior appointments to drive its strategic vision of creating magnetic brands.

Pictured, from left to right: Mickey Madgett, Claire Chapman, Leon Spencer

The agency has appointed Mickey Madgett as creative director, Claire Chapman as client services director and Leon Spencer as chief storyteller to continue growing the business and deliver campaigns.

“The market has been tight for great talent but we got really lucky in that Claire, Mickey and Leon are exactly the type of people we need to take us on our next phase of growth. All three are change makers in their fields, and bring new and diverse thinking to the business,” said Karen Coleman, managing director of Archetype Sydney.

Mickey Madgett has worked for some prolific brands and agencies including Thinkerbell, Momentum Worldwide, Guinness, in senior creative roles.

Madgett’s new role will see him work closely with APAC creative director Lee Devine and the Sydney leadership team to provide strategy-driven creative and content that delivers greater impact for clients.

“Archetype’s mission statement of ‘Building Magnetic Brands’ really resonated with me, and after chatting with the leadership team, it became clear that this is a place that really wants to make an impact for their clients. Being handed the creative reins in Australia is an opportunity that I’m both honoured and extremely excited about,” said Madgett.

Hailing from Archetype Hong Kong and prior to that Unilever for over a decade, Chapman returns to her hometown of Sydney to lead client services for the agency.

“Archetype has an incredible client roster, paired with an exceptionally passionate team who are not afraid to ask ‘beautiful questions’ that get to the heart of each brand’s story. I cannot wait to work in partnership with our clients to make their brands more magnetic, more compelling and more meaningful,” said Chapman.

Spencer has been appointed to lead content and editorial direction for the agency’s clients, as well as provide strategic guidance on messaging and campaigns targeting B2B decision makers.

“The newly created role of ‘Chief Storyteller’ was established to meet the growing needs of content across the business. We’ve found that our traditional PR clients are looking at new ways to deliver comms outside of media from podcasting to social videos, creative and so on. Leon is perfectly equipped to do this given his experience as editor of publishing house IDG and having held senior comms roles for companies including Freelancer.com and NCC Group.

“Storytelling is at the heart of the media landscape, and the team at Archetype has always been able to tell a good yarn. I’m very excited to be a member of that team myself. I look forward to drawing upon my years in journalism to help tell the stories that truly magnetise brands,” Spencer says.

Archetype’s roster of clients features consumer brands including ASUS, Cameo, Shopify, Chainalysis, Coursera, HTC Vive, Tile and enterprise clients Ericsson, Oracle, Smartsheet and VMware among others.