Applications Now Open For The Marketing Academy APAC 2025 Fellowship Program

Applications for the Marketing Academy APAC CMO Fellowship Program are now open. This is an 8-month board-level mentoring, coaching and executive development program geared to developing today’s chief marketing officers into tomorrow’s CEOs.

Now in its 13th year in Europe, and 6th year in the US, and 3rd year in APAC, The Fellowship Program has transformed the careers of world-leading Chief Marketing Officers and boasts over 300 CMO Alumni from companies such as; Amazon, IBM, Emirates Group, HSBC, Starbucks, Cisco, Adidas, GE, Diageo and Unilever.

The highly exclusive board-level program is run in partnership with McKinsey & Company, sponsored around the world by Salesforce, TikTok & The Brandtech Group and delivered by a renowned non-profit organization: The Marketing Academy.

APAC Fellows will benefit from a comprehensive knowledge curriculum delivered by McKinsey & Company and subject matter experts. The program includes masterclasses covering the full CEO and board stewardship spectrum, an immersive CMO to CEO leadership journey led by global CMO leadership expert Thomas Barta, executive coaching with individual one-to-one sessions led by Wisdom8 & Oscar Trimboli, mentoring sessions with high-profile business leaders and peer-to-peer learning with an exclusive peer group.

“We’re inviting top Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) from across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to take part in this exclusive one-of-a-kind leadership program designed to accelerate their path to the CEO role. This initiative highlights the growing influence of marketing leaders in shaping business strategy at the highest level. With strong interest expected from CMOs in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Japan, and beyond, we’re excited to connect with visionary marketers ready to take the next step in their leadership journey,” said Sherilyn Shackell, founder & global CEO of The Marketing Academy.

The APAC Fellowship Program will require around 12 days commitment from appointed ‘Fellows’ between July 2025 & March 2026, including participation in three Residential events in Sydney and two other Asia Pacific locations.

The Marketing Academy will award places to a maximum of 20 CMOs and high-achieving marketing leaders following a rigorous selection process. Attendance for those selected is free of charge.

“We are delighted to continue our knowledge partnership with the Marketing Academy and to build on the successful launch of the APAC CMO Fellowship Program last year. By integrating McKinsey’s best-in-class business and leadership insights, mentorship from industry veterans, and ongoing Executive Coaching, this program offers a unique formula for transforming today’s Marketing Leaders into tomorrow’s CEOs,” said Vincent Cremers, senior partner at McKinsey & Company.

“For CMOs aiming to become CEOs, this program is unmatched. It delivers exceptional insights from both local and global thought leaders and, most importantly, it cultivates lasting relationships among a community of regional CMOs,” said Fellowship Alumni Leandro Perez, SVP & CMO, ANZ, Salesforce.