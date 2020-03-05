Apple’s International Women’s Day Ad Celebrates 20 Truly Inspirational Women

International Women’s Day is this Sunday and to celebrate Apple has unveiled a new campaign that celebrates 20 inspirational women including such luminaries as Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Marie Kondo and Alicia Keys (check out the full list below).

The work of creative agency TBWA, the global spot is part of Apple’s ongoing “Behind the Mac” campaign.

Interestingly, all 20 images – all in black and white – weren’t actually shot for the ad but were existing images the agency found and pulled together. Check out the powerful spot below:

The 20 inspiring women featured include:

• Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate and a passionate advocate for girls’ education around the world

• Ava Duvernay, director of Selma and When They See Us”

• Marie Kondo, whose books and Netflix series sparked a tidying revolution

• Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird director/writer and advocate for gender equality in Hollywood

• Diane von Furstenberg, iconic fashion designer and champion of emerging female talent in the field

• Lady Gaga, whose Born This Way Foundation works to prevent bullying and abandonment of young people

• Megan Rapinoe and Shannon Boxx, Women’s World Cup winners and equal-pay advocates

• Olivia Wilde, director of Booksmart and advocate for gender equality in film

• Gloria Steinem, activist, journalist, and founder of Ms. Magazine.

• Alicia Keys, 15-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and producer

• Elizabeth Banks, actor, producer and director.

• Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement

• Lilly Singh, America’s first LGBTQ woman to host a network late-night talk show in more than 30 years

• Audrey Gelman, CEO and co-founder of The Wing

• Black Mamba, an unarmed and female-led group that fends off poachers to preserve endangered species in South Africa

• Victoria Monét, risign artist and performer whho has already earned four Grammy nominations

• 12-year-old Ghanian musician DJ Switch, who founded the DJ Switch Foundation to provide young girls better opportunities for education