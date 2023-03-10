Apple’s Larry Jackson Launches Music Startup Gamma

Former Apple creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef, launch Gamma – a multimedia start-up featuring artists such as Snoop Dog, Usher and Rick Ross.

The 1.5 billion dollar venture will work in music, films, merchandise, fashion, web3 and other areas.

Per a statement from Gamma, the company “operates in distinct but connected business segments: recorded music, visual content, media, creative agency, and direct-to-consumer products. Gamma’s capabilities revolve around three pillars — content creation, content distribution, and development of the artist-centred business enterprise.”

Gamma is financially backed by Eldridge, Apple, and A24 to offer the world’s leading artists creative and business services across all artistic and commercial touch points.

Gamma’s intention is to revolutionise how artists create, distribute, and monetise their content and brand.

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format,” said Jackson. “The artists shaping today’s culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more. They shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves. gamma is built with the flexibility and aptitude that creators need to connect with fans on all formats and across all channels – with transparency and no restriction. We are a progressive media company powered by the best-in-class content distribution and analytics software by way of our Vydia acquisition. And central to its core, gamma is an ideas company.”

To create buzz, Jackson teased the startup before the big reveal.

After the Grammys in February, Jackson threw a party where bankers and stars alike (think Lil Wayne, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna) had to whisper “gamma” to be granted access to the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum in Los Angeles.

The announcement was launched this week with giant billboards across Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles and Times Square, New York.

According to co-founder Youssef, Jackson is “really resourceful about creating events that distinguish artists in the marketplace. There are, what, 100,000 songs uploaded to Spotify every day? You need to have someone like Larry to get people to pay attention. He is second to none in that,” He “knows how to cut through the clutter.”

In a statement on March 8, the company explained their offering:

Content Creation: “Whether the artist is interested in recording and distributing an album, composing new music, producing short or long-form visual content, developing a podcast, or launching a consumer products business, gamma supports its creators with the means and resources to execute their vision. Key initiatives to date include Snoop Dogg and his Death Row catalog, Rick Ross, and Naomi Campbell. gamma will also collaborate with Eldridge on the growth and development of its iconic music copyrights.”

Content Distribution: “gamma acquired Vydia Inc. in December 2022 to provide content creators with the unfettered ability to publish and distribute audio-visual content on a global basis. Based on cutting-edge music technology and infrastructure, Vydia provides its creators with rights management services, advanced payments, transparent and automated royalty accounting, and daily performance analytics to help amplify the artist’s reach. The Artist-Centered”

Enterprise: “Gamma recognizes that content creators have the ability to impact culture and commerce more than ever. Through direct engagement with their fans and a global reach that no longer relies on traditional advertising, artists are developing direct fan connectivity extending beyond an album or film. Artists are now in the driver’s seat of building their own direct-to-consumer and retail businesses on their terms, in a manner that rewards the value that they are creating.”