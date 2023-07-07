Apple Releases Epic iPhone Ad Campaign Staring Mexican Masked Wrestlers

Apple is back with another blockbuster ad campaign shot entirely on iPhone. This time, the Cupertino-based brand headed to Mexico.

The 13-minute long film sees masked Lucha Libre wrestler Huracán Ramírez take on La Piñata Enchilada. Ramírez is reluctantly brought out of retirement by the police in order to fight the evil Piñata in an epic battle.

So, grab a coffee and your headphones, sit back and enjoy. It is Friday, after all.

As with all of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaigns, it seems scarcely believable that a phone was responsible for the footage.

TBWA’s has handled Apple’s creative work since 1984 through its dedicated Media Arts Lab division.