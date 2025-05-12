Apple Enlists Olivia Wilde To Direct New Campaign

Apple has recruited acclaimed actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling and Booksmart) to direct her first Apple campaign.

With the help of Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”), Apple’s new spots introduce us to new characters who think they’ve seen it all on college campuses—until they witness the power of Mac.

From using Summarize in Writing Tools, powered by Apple Intelligence, to Continuity features like iPhone Mirroring and AirDrop, each spot illustrates features of the Mac.

College life entails massive amounts of information and distilling what matters. This spot shows how a student uses Summarize in Writing Tools, powered by Apple Intelligence, on his MacBook Air to turn numerous pages of class notes into key points.

With Continuity, students use AirDrop to transfer large files between iPhone and MacBook Air, displaying the ease of it — even right before class.

A focused student studies in the library when her iPhone rings—her food delivery’s arrived, but her iPhone is out of reach. A librarian taunts the student, who simply uses iPhone Mirroring on her MacBook Air.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles

Director: Olivia Wilde

Production Company: Anonymous Content

Post-Production Company: Pariah

Editing: Work Editorial (Rich Orrick, Editor)

Director of Photography: Erik Messerschmidt

Music: Jerskin Fendrix, Composer