Apple, Duolingo, McDonald’s & Serena Williams Announced For Cannes Lions 2025

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has launched its 2025 content programme, showcasing a world-class lineup of global thought leaders, pioneering brands, and cultural changemakers from across the spectrum of creativity.

About this year’s line-up, Natasha Woodwal, Director of Content, LIONS, said: “This year’s content programme reflects the immense transformation underway in the creative industries. From a record number of content proposals, we’ve curated a dynamic agenda that brings together the sharpest minds, the most pioneering brands, and the cultural disruptors shaping our future. Built around five foundational content streams, the programme is designed to help our global community navigate the broad range of topics, skills and trends shaping the future of our industry.”

“The 2025 programme will dive deeper than ever before into the strategic, cultural, and technological factors influencing creativity at a global scale. Our delegates will hear from a wide spectrum of leaders and specialisms, including CEOs, chief marketing officers, creative leaders, content creators, entertainment and sports icons, producers, directors and even mascots – it’s representative of a multifaceted industry that is using the entire breadth of creativity to drive progress and business growth,” said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.

The content programme’s five streams are:

Innovation Unwrapped

Innovation Unwrapped focuses on the pioneers, technologies and transformations that are already shaping tomorrow. Diving into the world of impact-driven innovation, the stream will include Reckitt and global sports icon and businesswoman Serena Williams in discussion on how businesses, investors and change-makers can lead the way through fresh ideas, diverse voices and reimagined systems. Also on the agenda, YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan, will reflect on 20 years of YouTube and what it reveals about the future of creativity. In the popular Future Gazers series, experts including Tom Morton, Marina Mansour, and Rei Inamoto will offer their predictions on the next big shifts in the creative and business landscapes, sparking new ways of thinking for global creatives.

The Creativity Toolbox

The Creativity Toolbox stream examines the craft, processes and techniques behind creative excellence. P&G present ‘Timeless Creativity’, with Marc Pritchard, a talk that will delve into the lessons brands can learn from timeless creative campaigns and the ongoing challenge of building lasting brands.

VML’s seminar, ‘Defying Gravity’, will explore the creative narratives that break through and resonate with audiences in new ways. Debbi Vandeven, Jon M Chu and Bowen Yang will share insights on how to create stories that defy expectations and stand out in a crowded market. Another key session from Burlesque The Musical will look at stage stories that ignite engagement. Featuring Broadway producers Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, the session will provide a masterclass on how Broadway musicals – where every word, note and gesture carries weight – craft narratives that both entertain and inspire fierce loyalty.

Creatives in Action will spotlight prominent creative leaders such as Vicki Maguire and Jessica Apellaniz, who will exchange ideas and dissect creative processes and storytelling techniques, as well as debate emerging trends, tools and skill sets.

Creative Impact

Serving as the ultimate guide to proving the value and effectiveness of creativity, the Creative Impact stream will feature the Creative Marketer of the Year Seminar, with Apple’s Tor Myhren discussing how its innovative marketing strategies continue to set new standards for creativity and brand building.

Duolingo’s seminar, ‘The Tech Marketer’s Playbook’, will showcase how Duolingo has become a beloved social-first brand with Chief Marketing Officer Emmanuel Orssaud alongside its Chief Mayhem Officer, mascot Duo the Owl, providing insights into the brand’s highly successful social media strategy and the importance of staying relevant in a digital-first world. CMOs in the Spotlight will shine a light on influential marketing leaders such as McDonald’s Morgan Flatley, Kenneth Lim from the Singapore Tourism Board, and Heineken Brazil’s Cecilia Bottai-Mondino, who will share their experiences in leading some of the world’s most recognisable brands. This stream is co-curated with WARC, the authority on marketing effectiveness, offering invaluable insights into proving the ROI of creativity.

Talent and Cultures

The Talent and Cultures stream is dedicated to showcasing the people and practices behind creative organisations that thrive. The Zebedee Talent and The MosaiQs seminar will see Laura Winson, Charlotte Marian Pearson, Emma Lines and Natalie-Amber Freegard take to the stage to discuss the inclusion revolution. In GS&P’s talk, ‘Going from Agency Flash in the Pan to Eternal Flame’, agency founders Greg Hahn and Jeff Goodby will deliver a candid, no-holds-barred discussion on the highs, lows and sheer chaos of building and sustaining a world-class creative agency. Additionally, the MORE GRLS workshop will provide a negotiation playbook for women in creativity, led by Laura Florence, Larissa Zucatelli and Camila Moletta, it aims to empower women in the industry to advocate for themselves and elevate their careers.

The daily Changemakers series will feature powerful conversations with inspiring people like Pedro Lerma focusing on how they are using their platforms to champion underrepresented voices and ignite business and cultural or social transformation.

Insights and Trends

Focusing on the shifting consumer behaviours, cultural forces, and business imperatives that are influencing creative decision-making, the stream will include sessions like F5 Shanghai’s ‘The Globalisation of Chinese Brands’, where Adams Fan, Yang Zhang and Renee Huang will explore the opportunities and challenges for Chinese brands in an interconnected global market. The Quollective will also take to the stage, with speakers Alemu Emuron and Maureen Rutabnigwa telling the story of a cult brand that took a two-footed leap into culture and let it dictate the path forward. Also on the agenda in this stream are a series of Inside the Jury Room sessions with Jury Presidents including Seiya Matsumiya, Andrea Diquez and Keka Morelle, as well as dedicated Tours of the Work.

The Festival will run from 16 to 20 June in Cannes, France, offering delegates more than 150 hours of content featuring around 500 influential speakers from across the spectrum of creativity.