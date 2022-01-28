Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues

Apple has crushed analyst expectations. revenue has exploded 11 per cent to $US123.9 billion ($A176.2 billion), beating estimates in sales for every single product except iPads.

Apple, CEO, Tim Cook (Pictured above), said, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative line-up of products and services ever.”

Apple, CFO, Luca Maestri added that, “The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.”

Maestri also said new products and services “helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices.”

This record operating result has generated a return of nearly $US27 billion ($A38 billion) to shareholders during the quarter.

Apple Insider reported that Cook said ongoing supply issues cost Apple $US6 billion ($A8.5 billion) in the September quarter last year.

However, despite supply constraints which have been driven by chip shortages and Covid related manufacturing disruptions, Apple has now managed to achieve stellar results in the latest reporting period.