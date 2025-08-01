Apple, Amazon & Reddit Deliver Strong Q2 Results Despite Tariff Headwinds

Apple, Amazon and Reddit have released their earnings for Q2, with positive results all around.

Amazon’s net sales increased 13 per cent to $167.7 billion (A$260.9 billion) in the second quarter, compared with $148 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Its international business sales increased 16 per cent year-over-year to $36.8 billion, while its North American net segment sales increased by 11 per cent year-over-year to $100.1 billion.

Amazon’s advertising sales increased by 22 per cent to $156.7 billion in Q2.

“Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out as we’ve expanded Alexa+ to millions of customers, continue to see our shopping agent used by many millions of customers, launched AI models like DeepFleet that optimise productivity paths for our 1 million-plus robots, made it much easier for software developers to write code with Kiro (our new agentic IDE), launched Strands to make it easier to build AI agents, and released Bedrock AgentCore to enable agents to be operated securely and scalably,” Andy Jassy, president and CEO, Amazon said.

“Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

Apple posts quarterly ‘record’

Apple posted quarterly revenue of $94.0 billion, up 10 per cent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.57, up 12 per cent year over year.

Investors came into earnings season with questions about Apple’s ability to weather the impact of tariffs, with the company’s strong growth boosted by stronger-than-expected iPhone growth in the quarter.

“Today, Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment. At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said.

“We are very pleased with our record business performance for the June quarter, which generated EPS growth of 12 per cent. Our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments, thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty,” Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO, added.

On the company’s quarterly earnings call, Cook told investors the iPhone maker is “significantly growing” its investments and reallocating employees to focus on AI.

“Apple has always been about taking the most advanced technologies and making them easy to use and accessible for everyone, and that’s at the heart of our AI strategy,” Cook said.

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2025.

Reddit’s revenue soars

Reddit’s total revenue increased 78 per cent year-over-year to $500 million, ad revenue increased 84 per cent year-over-year to $465 million, and other revenue reportedly increased 24 per cent year-over-year to $35 million.

“Reddit is built for this moment. In a world where connection is increasingly rare, our communities show how valuable human conversation and knowledge really are,” said Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re focused on growing globally, scaling sustainably, and making Reddit the most trusted place on the internet.”

Reddit’s adjusted EBITDA1 was $167 million, an improvement of $127 million from the prior year, and its net income was $89 million, compared to net loss of $10 million in the prior year.

Reddit has been an upward trajectory since securing a deal with Google that allows it to train its LLM on Reddit posts. A change to Google’s algorithm has also helped lift Reddit up Google search rankings.