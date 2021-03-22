APL Makes Senior Hires Across Marketing And Commercial

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have announced the appointment of three new senior executives – Ryan Sandilands, Rob Nolan and Stacey Knox – to develop a new commercial and marketing function as part of the APL’s ambitious growth strategy.

Ryan Sandilands will be APL’s first Commercial Director and is tasked with supercharging the commercial and operational capabilities of the APL and club commercial teams. Ryan joins APL as a 20-year sports and entertainment industry veteran having led commercial growth and strategic planning in the sports and entertainment industries for companies such as Cirque du Soleil, Women’s Tennis Association, City Football Group and AEG.

Rob Nolan joins to lead the marketing and data operations function as APL builds towards a new future in how it engages football fans on a one-to-one basis. Rob brings over 20-years of global marketing experience from six countries, including Kayo Sports, News Corp and iflix, one of south-east Asia’s biggest entertainment subscription VOD services. Rob has also spent time building data capability to fuel growth with data agency Digital Alchemy and various telcos including Virgin Mobile, Vodafone and O2 in the UK.

Stacey Knox also joins the APL marketing team to transform their operational capability to ready the function for the execution of the APL’s ambitious direct-to-consumer strategy. Stacey joins with more than two decades of experience in global marketing organisations and agencies, including the Coca-Cola Company, News Limited and Inchcape, and as a coach and mentor to industry bodies and not-for-profit organisations.

Ant Hearne, Chief Commercial Officer of APL said: “This team is here to innovate and supercharge the commercial and marketing capabilities of the APL as we realise our reinvention as a leading football entertainment company. We’re seeing the most entertaining football on the pitch and it’s our job to take that directly to fans with a world class fan experience and content offering.”

These new appointments join recently announced Managing Director, Danny Townsend, Leagues Commissioner Greg O’Rourke, Chief Commercial Officer, Ant Hearne, Strategy and Digital Director, Michael Tange, and Deputy Commissioner Tracey Scott in the APL leadership group.