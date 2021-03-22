APL Makes Senior Hires Across Marketing And Commercial
The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have announced the appointment of three new senior executives – Ryan Sandilands, Rob Nolan and Stacey Knox – to develop a new commercial and marketing function as part of the APL’s ambitious growth strategy.
Ryan Sandilands will be APL’s first Commercial Director and is tasked with supercharging the commercial and operational capabilities of the APL and club commercial teams. Ryan joins APL as a 20-year sports and entertainment industry veteran having led commercial growth and strategic planning in the sports and entertainment industries for companies such as Cirque du Soleil, Women’s Tennis Association, City Football Group and AEG.
Rob Nolan joins to lead the marketing and data operations function as APL builds towards a new future in how it engages football fans on a one-to-one basis. Rob brings over 20-years of global marketing experience from six countries, including Kayo Sports, News Corp and iflix, one of south-east Asia’s biggest entertainment subscription VOD services. Rob has also spent time building data capability to fuel growth with data agency Digital Alchemy and various telcos including Virgin Mobile, Vodafone and O2 in the UK.
Stacey Knox also joins the APL marketing team to transform their operational capability to ready the function for the execution of the APL’s ambitious direct-to-consumer strategy. Stacey joins with more than two decades of experience in global marketing organisations and agencies, including the Coca-Cola Company, News Limited and Inchcape, and as a coach and mentor to industry bodies and not-for-profit organisations.
Ant Hearne, Chief Commercial Officer of APL said: “This team is here to innovate and supercharge the commercial and marketing capabilities of the APL as we realise our reinvention as a leading football entertainment company. We’re seeing the most entertaining football on the pitch and it’s our job to take that directly to fans with a world class fan experience and content offering.”
These new appointments join recently announced Managing Director, Danny Townsend, Leagues Commissioner Greg O’Rourke, Chief Commercial Officer, Ant Hearne, Strategy and Digital Director, Michael Tange, and Deputy Commissioner Tracey Scott in the APL leadership group.
Please login with linkedin to commentapl
Latest News
“Ignorant, Uneducated Racism!” TV Talent Show “Very Surprised” By Blackface Backlash
A Polish TV talent show has said it was “very surprised” by stinging criticism after a number of white performers appeared in blackface. The show is called Your Face Sounds Familiar and sees contestants dress up as their favourite performers and impersonate their hits to win a cash prize. Some contestants even resorting to prosthetics […]
Monday TV Wrap: NSW Floods See Increased News Viewership While 10 Exposes Derogatory Parliament Sex Culture
As the eastern coast was hit by more severe rains and flooding, and areas of NSW were declared a natural disaster zone, news programs saw a spike in their viewerships. Seven News had 109,400,000 viewers, followed by Nine News with 107,100,000 while ABC News had 728,000. Viewers around the country also continued to tune in […]
Business Data And Consumer Data: What’s The Difference?
Although they might cross over from time to time, business data and consumer data are very different. Here, smrtr CTO and co-founder Boris Guennewig explains how both these data types should be properly managed and utilised. As privacy laws continue to develop and businesses look for new ways to use data, business data and consumer […]
Why Transparency Shouldn’t Just Be About Media
Dale Garvie (main photo) is managing director, APAC, for FirmDecisions, the largest independent global marketing contract compliance specialist. In this guest post, Garvie argues Marketing has become a patchwork of complex deals that brands should scrutinise more closely… The ever-more digital media landscape is growing in complexity. Brands today have access to an increasingly diverse […]
WPP Named A Leader In Commerce Services
WPP has been named a leader among commerce services providers by Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave: Commerce Services, Q1 2021 evaluation ranks the 14 most significant commerce providers as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders or Challengers against their current offering, strategy and market presence. The report suggests that “companies seeking help with their commerce transformation […]
10 Feet Tall launches ‘Inspired’ Brand Platform For Peninsula Grammar School
Peninsula Grammar School has launched a new brand platform, ‘Inspired’, via 10 Feet Tall, showcasing multi-talented students and alumni.
Mumpower Crowns Australian Mums’ Favourite Brands
Australia’s Happy Hair Brush, Modibodi and Mater have been crowned the winners of the inaugural Vote On-Purpose Consumer Choice Awards, a Mumpower initiative. This award comes at a time where consumer are shifting their buying preferences in favour of purpose-driven companies.
RB, Woolworths And Meals On Wheels Partner To Provide 50,000 Hygiene Packs For Vulnerable Australians
Meals on Wheels customers around Australia will receive the complimentary packs as part of the program
Repco Supercars And Taboola Sign 3-year Strategic Partnership
Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it has signed a new multi-year partnership with the Repco Supercars Championship to enhance activation opportunities across its digital platforms.
QMS’ TGI Sport Expands With Bruin Sport Capital Partnership
QMS Media’s (QMS) global sports technology, media and marketing company TGI Sport (TGI) today announced a strategic partnership with international investment and operating company Bruin Sports Capital (Bruin), to further power the company’s global expansion, distribution and commercial growth. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, will see Quadrant Private Equity’s (Quadrant) investment in TGI separated […]
delicious. Announces Return Of delicious. Month Out And Renewed Partnership With American Express
News Corp Australia’s premium food-lifestyle brand delicious. today announced a renewed naming rights partnership with American Express for the second annual delicious. Month Out. American Express delicious. Month Out 2021 returns bigger than ever in May, with Brisbane and Melbourne joining Sydney for a month of food and festivities. The campaign has been designed to encourage […]
Are Media Announces Five Partners As Easter With The Australian Women’s Weekly Returns To 10
After a successful first year, Easter with The Australian Women’s Weekly is returning to Network 10, with Are Media announcing Harris Scarfe, Bakers Delight, Kuvings Appliances, Kikkoman, and The Smith Family as commercial partners.
The First-Party Data Play
First-party data has taken on a new level of importance in 2021, following Google’s well-documented changes to online tracking. Amongst other things, the changes encourage marketers to continue making first-party relationships with customers and using this data on Google’s ad platforms. It is set to change the way in which data is used in advertising. […]
Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable – Why It’s The New Norm At Work
Renée Giarrusso (main photo), author of Gift Mindset, is a communication and leadership expert. In this guest post, Giarrusso says COVID’s proof uncertainty is never far away, particularly in the workplace… COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some way and our ways of connecting, working and thinking. With hybrid and remote working in play much has […]
Why Successful Business Leaders Assert Influence, Not Control
Caroline Kennedy (main photo), author of Lead Beyond 2030: The Nine Skills You Need to Intensify Your Leadership Impact, is an accomplished CEO and global thought leader on business and leadership. In this guest post, Kennedy argues a true leader understands the difference between control and influence… KPMG’s “Issues Facing Australian Leaders 2020” listed leadership […]
Tech Giants O, Multichannel Marketers 1
Rocket Agency co-founder, James Lawrence (main photo), argues businesses should never solely rely on a single tech- giant for your marketing… Many business owners, and plenty of marketers, had sleepless nights when it looked like Google and Facebook might take their bat and ball and go home. In this guest post, co-founder of Sydney digital […]
Spinach Delivers Next Iteration Of Drummond Golf’s ‘The Love of Golf’ Campaign
Full-service agency Spinach has delivered the next iteration in the Drummond Golf ‘The Love of Golf’ campaign. Conveying deep insights into why people play, showcasing a diversity of people, ages, abilities and courses, the latest instalment in the campaign speaks to long-time fans of the game as well as the influx of new and lapsed […]
Getting The Most Out Of Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home
Here are expert tips on getting the most out of digital outdoor. Too bad if you came looking for a lemon sponge recipe.
Talent Recognised As Gallup Top Place To Work For Third Consecutive Year
Gallup's Top Places To Work survey results are in and it's all bad news for coal mines, oil rigs and the local knackery.
Study: Australians Expect Brands And Businesses To Be Acting On Big Issues
Australians expect brands & businesses to be acting on the big issues, all the while buying caged eggs themselves.
Sydney Brewery Unveils Major Brand Refresh Via Boldinc
Message to all breweries - regardless of your marketing or your brand refresh, you're forever in our hearts regardless.
Spark Encourages small Business Owners To Re-Charge Their Best Asset – Themselves
Does your "recharge time" include Marlboro, BWS and an Uber Eats pizza? You may find this health campaign unsettling.
Australia’s Chance To Build A New Data Independence Era For Publishers?
Would you like to see Australia build a data independence era for publishers? Nod along in agreement to this column.
Snoop Dogg “Thinks Pink”, Launches Rosé With Australian Wine Label 19 Crimes
Young rappers quickly learning their floral top notes from their malolactic fermentation as Snoop Dogg launches a rosé.
Greenpeace Recreates Stunning Chilean Locations To Highlight The Danger Of Plastic Pollution
Although very well-meaning, nothing's quite as depressing as the latest work from Greenpeace.
7-Eleven Is Now Selling Its Own Limited-Edition Pyjama Range
7-Eleven claims its new pyjamas range can even be worn as daywear AND confirmation of its dope smoking customer base.
BabyCenter Australia Moves In-House Under Ziff Davis Australia
Ziff Davis Australia will begin publishing BabyCenter Australia in a strategic move that will see Ziff Davis become one of the largest pregnancy and parenting publishers in the country. BabyCenter is one of the most recognisable names in pregnancy and parenting advice thanks to its top-rated pregnancy tracing app and commitment to providing medically reviewed […]
Triple M Footy Returns With New Sponsor Harvey Norman And Fresh Commentary Line Up
Triple M footy returns for another season. And it's in big strife if Cindy Gallop sees the press photo.
Sunday TV Wrap: MAFS Secures Best Night Of The Year So Far
It was MAFS first & daylight second in last night's TV numbers. Well, if truth be told, Seven's news was really second.
Revealed: Australia’s Media Richest
Australia's richest 250 has been revealed with tech, mining and dodgy property developers once again dominating.