ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Joins NAB

Sweta Mehra, ANZ’s managing director of everyday banking and former chief marketing officer, has joined NAB.

Mehra will be in a similar role as its executive of personal everyday banking at NAB. She will be responsible for improving experiences across channels for its customers and bankers.

NAB said it is looking forward to Mehra’s “knack for strategy and customer-centric thinking” and her “unique blend of experience”.

Mehra had been with ANZ for nearly eight years, joining from Proctor & Gamble in 2017, to serve as its chief marketing officer. She has been in her current everyday banking role since July 2023.

NAB’s current CMO is Natalie Lockwood, who joined from Visa in November.