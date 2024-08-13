ANZ & Keep Left Launch Video Series To Educate Aussies About Cybersecurity Risks

Keep Left has created an educational and engaging video content series with ANZ to explain cybersecurity risks, what we can do to protect ourselves, and how ANZ is supporting its customers in the face of these risks.

“Cyber events like data breaches, scams, and fraud are unfortunately top of mind for Australians. While we all like to think we wouldn’t fall victim, these are complex schemes set up by motivated groups. To help overcome the problem, we needed to simplify the risks and educate the audience on how to protect themselves in a way that people would choose to engage with,” said Keep Left CEO Caroline Catterall.

Designed to help ANZ staff and visitors navigate the wilderness of cybercrime, working in partnership with Republic Events, Keep Left brought to life an online content series and in-person interactive hut located at the entrance of ANZ’s Melbourne headquarters at Docklands. The hut is home to Cybersecurity Ranger Perry.

Conceived by Keep Left, Ranger Perry is a passionate Cybersecurity Ranger who takes scams and fraud very personally. Like any good ranger, Perry is renowned for his ability to navigate complex situations, spot danger, and protect the group.

His heightened awareness and passion to learn everything there is to know about cyber security comes to life in a video series scripted and produced by Keep Left. In the five-part series, Perry outlines the different types of cyber scams or fraud and how ANZ can help when things don’t go according to plan.

In 2022, Australians reported a record loss of $3.1 billion to scams, with cybercrime also taking a toll on our wellbeing. ANZ is actively working to reverse this trend through customer education programs and services such as the ANZ Falcon fraud detection and prevention technology.

These efforts are starting to make an impact across the community with the Australian Government’s National Anti-Scam Centre reporting a significant decrease in scam losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year prior. ANZ’s internal data shows a similar trend but there is still work to be done.

Keep Left worked closely with ANZ experts to identify the messaging and in partnership with Republic Events who built the Ranger Hut activation.

“Cybersecurity Ranger Perry is the embodiment of our ‘playfully clever’ brand voice injecting humour into what is an important topic. Keep Left has done a terrific job distilling this complex subject into a compelling content series. We are impressed with the team’s execution and speed of delivery,” said ANZ senior comms manager Laura Lombardi.

While Cybersecurity Ranger Perry is set to continue his good work with the content series living online within ANZ’s bluenotes, the hut will also remain at ANZ headquarters for the next few months.

“We’re extremely proud of this work and our ongoing partnership with ANZ. In the coming months, we’re excited to do more in this important space and help improve the financial wellbeing of more Australians,” said Catterall.

Credits:

ANZ

Senior communications manager: Laura Lombardi

Keep Left

CEO: Caroline Catterall

Managing partner: Gillian Gosling

Client partner: Gem Mejer

Executive creative director: Blair Kimber

Art director: Thomas Rennie, Ty Ellison

Copywriter: Ruby Gill, Lucy Pennock

Designer: Hannah Palmer

Project manager: Lucy O’Shea

Agency producer/director: Ant Dinham

Director of photography: Samuel Galloway

Editor: Ant Dinham, Corinne Innes

Colourist: Samuel Galloway

Event Republic

Event producer: Patrick McLoghlin