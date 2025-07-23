DoubleVerify’s: ANZ Brand Suitability Violations Lowest In APAC

DoubleVerify’s 2025Global Insights: APAC Report has found that ANZ led the APAC region in brand suitability improvements, with violation rates declining by 10 per cent year-over-year to 5.1 per cent. Australian consumers now spend an average of 3.3 hours per day engaging with online content, led by social media.

The report draws on over one trillion impressions across desktop, mobile and CTV environments, as well as survey responses from marketers and consumers globally.

This shift has heightened expectations around content alignment, with nearly half of Australian consumers (47 per cent) saying they’d stop using a brand if its ads appeared next to false or offensive content – reinforcing the critical need for brand suitability and context-aware media strategies.

ANZ marketers are also doubling down on social media investment, with 68 per cent already advertising on these platforms – and the vast majority planning to increase spending over the coming year. Notably, social reels ranked highest among preferred formats, with 81 per cent of marketers identifying them as a top-performing format.

While ANZ saw progress in brand suitability, fraud and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) violation rates were third highest in the region, contributing to a higher overall fraud/SIVT rate in APAC. A 36 per cent surge in nonhuman data centre traffic rates in Australia was observed to have influence on these numbers.

Media performance indicators also showed mixed results. The Authentic and Display Viewable Rates each increased by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively to 70 per cent and 73 per cent, while the Video Viewable Rate fell by 2 per cent to 73 per cent.

However, ANZ’s Attention Index stands at 99 – among the lowest in the APAC region. This contrasts with the region’s overall strength, where APAC’s Attention Index is 114, 14 per cent above the global average across all environments and device types. This was largely driven by the strong performance of medium-sized desktop display ads, which exceeded the global benchmark by 24 per cent.

“ANZ has made significant strides in brand suitability, yet the risk of violations can escalate at any moment and strong attention must be top of mind to ensure ads in brand-safe environments truly resonate with consumers,” said Conrad Tallariti, managing director, APAC of DoubleVerify.

“Advertisers here are navigating increasingly fragmented environments where attention is hard-won and brand reputation can shift in an instant. Our latest findings emphasise the importance of real-time, region-specific insights to help brands maximise ROI, minimise waste, and ensure their media investments deliver both protection and performance.”

The 2025Global Insights: APAC Report reveals notable improvements in global media quality in ANZ, with declines in brand suitability violations and fraud rates, alongside modest gains in viewability. However, attention continues to vary significantly across regions, formats and devices, highlighting the need for advertisers to customise strategies that drive both performance and protection.

Global highlights include:

Brand Suitability: Violation rates fell 15 per cent year-over-year, with Unsuitable Category violations still comprising the majority (65 per cent) of all incidents.

Fraud and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) : Global fraud/SIVT dropped 7 per cent year-over-year, but bot fraud increased sharply, particularly in mobile app environments.

Viewability: The global Authentic Viewable Rate rose 3 per cent to 70 per cent, supported by industry efforts to address “TV Off” issues in CTV.

Attention Metrics: APAC led all regions with a 14 per cent higher Attention Index than the global benchmark of 100, while North America trailed by 4 per cent.

“As the digital media landscape becomes more complex, advertisers need actionable insights to optimise performance and minimise waste,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Success now depends on precise, real-time insights that ensure every impression meets the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. That’s what drives meaningful outcomes in today’s media environment.”

As media investments grow more complex, DV’s regional insights provide a critical roadmap for advertisers to reduce waste, boost engagement and drive measurable outcomes in ANZ and beyond.