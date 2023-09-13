Anytime Fitness Welcomes Anybody To The Gym With Via The Hallway

Anytime Fitness Australia and Independent full-service agency The Hallway have launched the first creative campaign of their new partnership.

Research shows that twice as many Australians feel they don’t belong in fitness clubs than feel they do. ‘Find your fit’ seeks to undo this misconception that is holding so many people back from achieving their fitness goals. Through the lens of a day in the life of the 24-hour gym, the films – directed by Paul Middleditch at Plaza Films – introduce the full gamut of diverse members of the Anytime Fitness community with a tongue-in-cheek reverence that makes heroes of them all.

The campaign rolls out through a suite of film executions across BVOD and online video, OOH, social and display.

As Anytime Fitness’ creative and media agency of record, The Hallway was responsible for all creative and media components of the campaign.

Anytime Fitness CMO Caitlin Bancroft said, “Our ambition is to be Australia’s most welcoming gym, open to anybody regardless of where they’re up to on their fitness journey. Through ‘Find your fit’, we’re celebrating gym goers in all their forms in a fun way that puts inclusion at the heart of our brand.”

The Hallway CCO Simon Lee added, “One of the greatest pleasures of creating this campaign was working closely with Anytime Fitness Franchisees to get first-hand insight into the wonderful variety of people that frequent their gyms. We’ve allowed ourselves a little creative licence, but all the character types you see in the “Find your Fit” films are based very much on real gym goers. The message is clear, simple, and inclusive: whoever you are, you will find your fit at Anytime Fitness.”

Credits

Client: Anytime Fitness Australia

Nicole Noye – Chief Executive Officer

Caitlin Bancroft – Chief Marketing Officer

Andrew Pahoff – National Marketing Lead

Alex Pierotti – Brand Manager

Creative & Media: The Hallway

Plaza Films

Director: Paul Middleditch

Executive Producer: Peter Masterton

Director of Photography: Daniel Ardilley

Wardrobe Stylist: Sue Cormack

The Editors

Executive Producer: Nicoletta Rousiannos

Editor: Peter Barton

Colourist: Ben Eagleton

Online Editor: Matt Edwards

Massive Music

Head of Sound: Abby Sie

The Pool Collective

Photographer: Chris Ireland

Producer: Hannah Paskal

