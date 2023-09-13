Anytime Fitness Welcomes Anybody To The Gym With Via The Hallway
Anytime Fitness Australia and Independent full-service agency The Hallway have launched the first creative campaign of their new partnership.
Research shows that twice as many Australians feel they don’t belong in fitness clubs than feel they do. ‘Find your fit’ seeks to undo this misconception that is holding so many people back from achieving their fitness goals. Through the lens of a day in the life of the 24-hour gym, the films – directed by Paul Middleditch at Plaza Films – introduce the full gamut of diverse members of the Anytime Fitness community with a tongue-in-cheek reverence that makes heroes of them all.
The campaign rolls out through a suite of film executions across BVOD and online video, OOH, social and display.
As Anytime Fitness’ creative and media agency of record, The Hallway was responsible for all creative and media components of the campaign.
Anytime Fitness CMO Caitlin Bancroft said, “Our ambition is to be Australia’s most welcoming gym, open to anybody regardless of where they’re up to on their fitness journey. Through ‘Find your fit’, we’re celebrating gym goers in all their forms in a fun way that puts inclusion at the heart of our brand.”
The Hallway CCO Simon Lee added, “One of the greatest pleasures of creating this campaign was working closely with Anytime Fitness Franchisees to get first-hand insight into the wonderful variety of people that frequent their gyms. We’ve allowed ourselves a little creative licence, but all the character types you see in the “Find your Fit” films are based very much on real gym goers. The message is clear, simple, and inclusive: whoever you are, you will find your fit at Anytime Fitness.”
Credits
Client: Anytime Fitness Australia
Nicole Noye – Chief Executive Officer
Caitlin Bancroft – Chief Marketing Officer
Andrew Pahoff – National Marketing Lead
Alex Pierotti – Brand Manager
Creative & Media: The Hallway
Plaza Films
Director: Paul Middleditch
Executive Producer: Peter Masterton
Director of Photography: Daniel Ardilley
Wardrobe Stylist: Sue Cormack
The Editors
Executive Producer: Nicoletta Rousiannos
Editor: Peter Barton
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Online Editor: Matt Edwards
Massive Music
Head of Sound: Abby Sie
The Pool Collective
Photographer: Chris Ireland
Producer: Hannah Paskal
