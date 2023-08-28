Anti-Hangover Brand Seoul Tonic Partners With Comms Agency SKMG

Premium beverage and lifestyle brand Seoul Tonic today announced the appointment of Shoebridge Knowles Media Group (SKMG) as its communications agency, effective immediately.

Launched in late 2022, Seoul Tonic delivers a disruptive, innovative, sustainable and 100 per cent natural product based on a seventh-century remedy for hangovers, anti-inflammation and overall wellbeing.

The tonic, created using an innovative juice extraction method and containing the juice of two whole Korean pears with hovenia dulcis (fruit extract), was formulated specifically for the Sydney-based business in partnership with producer Cheonnyeonmeein Co Ltd in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Seoul Tonic founder and CEO, Sophie Hood (lead image), said: “We’ve built a very loyal, almost fanatical, consumer base in Sydney since launch. The next few months will see Seoul Tonic begin to stretch its wings and move to national distribution, with some big announcements to come. It’s the perfect time to join forces with SKMG to build and amplify our story. Exciting times ahead!’

SKMG co-founder and partner, Andrew Knowles, said: “Disruptive, innovative, sustainable, 100 per cent natural, and – quite frankly – very cool, Seoul Tonic is an amazing product with a fantastic backstory and an authentic connection to one of the world’s most compelling cultures. On top of that, Sophie is a brilliant young entrepreneur. We’re thrilled to work with her and the team to help build this brand.”

