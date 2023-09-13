Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest

Anthony Freedman, founder of Host and One Green Bean and former Havas AU/NZ chair, has launched a new holding company, Common Interest, with its first acquisition being TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, co-founded by Jonathan Mildenhall and Neil Barrie.

Common Interest is funded by a group of entrepreneurs, rather than venture capital, and the backers are “united by a recognition that cultural connection represents the most compelling opportunity for impact and growth through the 2020s and beyond.”

Common Interest said that it is dedicated to driving brand growth through popular culture, rather than the data that existing holdcos use. The new group is committed to delivering big, bold creative impact at the intersection of brand, entertainment, modern media and technology.

“Common Interest is born out of a gap that exists in today’s industry,” said group founder and CEO Freedman.

“We’re in an age where technology has radically transformed the media and entertainment industry, yet brand indifference is at an all time high. Moreover, as traditional advertising formats are diminishing in relevance, the stories behind brands matter more than ever.”

“Our core focus will be to create positive change through the power of common interest. As a group founded in culture and privately funded by strategically aligned investors (myself included), it’s not about short-term gains and shareholder returns but about our shared ambition to change the direction the industry is heading. We’re here to find new ways to harness the power of creativity in culture to deliver growth in brand and business.”

This view is reflected in the company’s first acquisition: TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, founded by former Airbnb Global CMO Jonathan Mildenhall with ex-Chiat\Day CSO Neil Barrie and led in the US by ex-Redscout CEO Colin Chow.

The consultancy has built a “cult-like” following on the back of its work for category-defining unicorns such as Pinterest, Peloton, Instacart and Depop as well as established global giants such as Pepsico and Mars Inc., with its focus on culture, technology and purpose.

“From our very first days huddled around Jonathan’s kitchen table, we knew one day we’d need an ally who would support, inspire and challenge us to achieve our ambitions,” said TwentyFirstCenturyBrand co-founder and global CEO Neil Barrie.

“We’re a people-centred business and finding a partner who truly shares our values and understands our culture was not easy. That changed when we met Anthony. Anthony is a human-first leader with a pedigree of building progressive creative businesses, and he has a unique vision of what a new iteration of the ‘holding company’ can be.”

TwentyFirstCenturyBrand managing partner, North America, Colin Chow added, “Our ambition has always been to drive purposeful growth for both TwentyFirstCenturyBrand and our clients. Common Interest ensures our clients can access the world’s most diverse and creative talent as they build the brands that shape popular culture in the 21st century.”

On the acquisition of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, co-founder and chairman Jonathan Mildenhall concludes, “The impact of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand has exceeded my wildest expectations over the past five years. This deal will help turbo-charge our mission over the next decade. I couldn’t be more optimistic for our 21CB team and clients alike.”

With a trans-Atlantic footprint, this initial acquisition gives Common Interest an immediate presence in both Europe and North America from TwentyFirstCenturyBrand’s London base and San Francisco HQ, from which to further its growth with up to 10 acquisitions planned by the end of 2024, alongside backing smart founders with a proven track-record in start-ups.

Mildenhall, Barrie and Chow will each remain in their respective roles and oversee significant growth with new divisions soon to launch within their expanding consultancy.