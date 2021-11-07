Annastacia Palaszczuk Deletes Gold Coast Tourism Ad Mistakenly Featuring A NSW Beach

Annastacia Palaszczuk Deletes Gold Coast Tourism Ad Mistakenly Featuring A NSW Beach
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In a recent error from her social media team, the Queensland Premier has posted a photo of a New South Wales beach in a Gold Coast tourism ad.

The photography faux pas was quickly deleted from Palaszczuk’s social media accounts, but unfortunately, it was too late.

The opposition already saw the mistaken use of a photo of Duranbah Beach in NSW to represent the Gold Coast and was having a field day with it.

Liberal-National MP, Jarrod Bleijie told the Courier Mail last week Palaszczuk deleted the post out of “sheer embarrassment”.

“Labor’s had a shocking week on the tweets.

“The Premier’s 30 media spin doctors can’t even find a picture of a Gold Coast beach for a Gold Coast incentive and then out of sheer embarrassment they delete it.”

Fellow Liberal-National MP Laura Gerber also criticized Palaszczuk’s blunder saying that locals know the beach as Duranbah or D-Bar.

“If the Premier actually bothered to engage with border communities, she’d realise this is a New South Wales beach.”

The post was promoting the new Play Money Reward campaign, which hands out vouchers to encourage local tourism. $1 million in vouchers will be given to Gold Coast residents.

Shoppers can get back $50 when they spend $100 with a participating business or $100 back when they spend $200 or more on accommodation.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Annastacia Palaszczuk gold coast tourism Play Money Reward queensland tourism

Latest News

European Campaign Promoting Respect For Islamic Women Scrapped After French Backlash
  • Campaigns

European Campaign Promoting Respect For Islamic Women Scrapped After French Backlash

Council of Europe Campaign posters promoting respect for Islamic women who wear headscarves were scrapped following French criticism. One advert slogan read: “Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in Hijab.” Many French politicians condemned the message, arguing that hijabs did not represent freedom. Former member of the French National Assembly Sarah El Haïry said […]

Mindshare Melbourne Wins Jenny Craig’s Digital
  • Media

Mindshare Melbourne Wins Jenny Craig’s Digital

Mindshare has been appointed to handle Jenny Craig’s digital media business. The expanded remit comes just three months after Mindshare won the healthy weight loss brand’s traditional media planning and buying. Mindshare will now take on the full media planning and buying for Jenny Craig, including offline, TV and full digital media buying including, performance […]

Over 20 Advertisers & Agencies Sign-Up To Cast More Diverse Aussies In Ads
  • Media

Over 20 Advertisers & Agencies Sign-Up To Cast More Diverse Aussies In Ads

The United Nations body for gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women, has launched the Australian chapter of the Unstereotype Alliance. This is just one section of a global coalition to tackle harmful stereotypes in advertising and media. Some 21 businesses in the advertising and media community are leading the Australian National Chapter with the […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army
  • Media

Kmart Launches Annual Wishing Tree Appeal With Charity Partner, The Salvation Army

Kmart Australia will officially launch its Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal alongside founding charity partner, The Salvation Army, on Monday 8 November. This year marks 34 years of Australia’s largest and longest-running gift collection, which aims to create a brighter Christmas and New Year for the most vulnerable in our community. In 2021, Kmart and The […]

Hands of unrecognisable businesswoman typing on her laptop.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Trustpilot Finds That Aussies Want Honesty & Transparency From Brands

New research by Trustpilot has found that 49 per cent of Australians now consider a brand’s stance on social, political and environmental issues before buying products or services. Additionally, 94 per cent believe that a brand’s honesty and transparency is important when it comes to purchasing decisions. The research surveyed 1,000 Australian consumers and looked […]

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

New Magnum & Co Campaign Celebrates Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Launch

To mark the launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person narrative action-adventure game tipped to be the hottest game this Christmas, independent brand communications agency, Magnum & Co, has created an ‘80s inspired fitness video helping Aussies ‘Get Fit for the Galaxy’.

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television
  • Advertising
  • Media

OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television

Omnicom Media Group and a collective of its clients: Audible, Belong, Bonds, Google, Mazda, Pepsi co., BCF, rebel, Supercheap Auto and Unilever announced a market-leading initiative to significantly accelerate  market investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander media. The OMG ‘Bunji of Brands’ partnership has committed $1 million with NITV and Imparja TV to be […]

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team

Customology has announced several leadership changes following a wave of internal promotions to support the ongoing growth and expansion of the business. Jacqueline Carynny and Lulu Liu have joined Customology’s senior leadership team (SLT), whilst existing SLT member Katie Kriedemann has been promoted. Katie Kriedemann steps into the newly created role of operations manager, responsible […]

Bacardi Cuts Plastic In Its Gift Packs By 50 Per Cent
  • Advertising

Bacardi Cuts Plastic In Its Gift Packs By 50 Per Cent

Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, has announced that this holiday season its range of gift packs will contain 50 per cent less plastic than last year. Bacardi is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the […]

ET Collective Launches Pro-Bono Initiative WomenKind
  • Media

ET Collective Launches Pro-Bono Initiative WomenKind

Brand design agency ET Collective continues to support women-led businesses by relaunching their popular pro-bono initiative WomenKind ET Collective for 2021. ET Collective is a Sydney based creative branding agency founded by creative directors Elza Avery (right) & Tania Salvati (left). With clients such as Westpac, HESTA, Little Wings and NSW Fire + Rescue etc. […]

CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection
  • Campaigns
  • Media

CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection

The Christmas countdown is on and CADBURY has provided an early celebratory gift, launching a range of delicious Christmas products perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying in the leadup to Christmas Day. The debut drop fuses the family favourite flavours with a sprinkling of holiday spirit and includes a 3D Advent Calendar, CADBURY dairy milk […]

Image lead story Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN
  • Media

Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN

Motio have won the exclusive media and content rights to Australia’s largest medical centre network, IPN. IPN operate in over 150 Health and Wellbeing environments across Australia and will be the self-described “perfect partner” for Motio. CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said: “We have been working with IPN to integrate with its customer experience model […]