Annastacia Palaszczuk Deletes Gold Coast Tourism Ad Mistakenly Featuring A NSW Beach

In a recent error from her social media team, the Queensland Premier has posted a photo of a New South Wales beach in a Gold Coast tourism ad.

The photography faux pas was quickly deleted from Palaszczuk’s social media accounts, but unfortunately, it was too late.

The opposition already saw the mistaken use of a photo of Duranbah Beach in NSW to represent the Gold Coast and was having a field day with it.

Liberal-National MP, Jarrod Bleijie told the Courier Mail last week Palaszczuk deleted the post out of “sheer embarrassment”.

“Labor’s had a shocking week on the tweets.

“The Premier’s 30 media spin doctors can’t even find a picture of a Gold Coast beach for a Gold Coast incentive and then out of sheer embarrassment they delete it.”

Fellow Liberal-National MP Laura Gerber also criticized Palaszczuk’s blunder saying that locals know the beach as Duranbah or D-Bar.

“If the Premier actually bothered to engage with border communities, she’d realise this is a New South Wales beach.”

The post was promoting the new Play Money Reward campaign, which hands out vouchers to encourage local tourism. $1 million in vouchers will be given to Gold Coast residents.

Shoppers can get back $50 when they spend $100 with a participating business or $100 back when they spend $200 or more on accommodation.