Annastacia Palaszczuk Deletes Gold Coast Tourism Ad Mistakenly Featuring A NSW Beach
In a recent error from her social media team, the Queensland Premier has posted a photo of a New South Wales beach in a Gold Coast tourism ad.
The photography faux pas was quickly deleted from Palaszczuk’s social media accounts, but unfortunately, it was too late.
The opposition already saw the mistaken use of a photo of Duranbah Beach in NSW to represent the Gold Coast and was having a field day with it.
Liberal-National MP, Jarrod Bleijie told the Courier Mail last week Palaszczuk deleted the post out of “sheer embarrassment”.
“Labor’s had a shocking week on the tweets.
“The Premier’s 30 media spin doctors can’t even find a picture of a Gold Coast beach for a Gold Coast incentive and then out of sheer embarrassment they delete it.”
Fellow Liberal-National MP Laura Gerber also criticized Palaszczuk’s blunder saying that locals know the beach as Duranbah or D-Bar.
“If the Premier actually bothered to engage with border communities, she’d realise this is a New South Wales beach.”
The post was promoting the new Play Money Reward campaign, which hands out vouchers to encourage local tourism. $1 million in vouchers will be given to Gold Coast residents.
Shoppers can get back $50 when they spend $100 with a participating business or $100 back when they spend $200 or more on accommodation.
