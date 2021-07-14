Annalect CEO Darren Stein Steps Down, Replaced By dentsu’s Clement Tsang

Annalect CEO Darren Stein will be leaving the Omnicom business after almost two-and-a-half years in the role.

He was brought in to reshape the analytics, data and tech offering for OMG and has built market leading capability across marketing science, analytics, business intelligence, data & tech consultancy and DCO.

In seeking to replace Stein for this future facing role, OMG ran an extensive search and landed on one of the few executives in APAC with deep technical expertise and a strategic vision for how a data and technology consultancy can future proof our client’s business.

As such, Clement Tsang (pictured) will be joining OMG from Dentsu to lead Annalect.

Peter Horgan, OMG CEO (ANZ), thanked Stein for the impact he has had.

“Darren has played an instrumental role in standing up a fully-fledged, five pillar consulting offering for the group and many of our clients, from midcaps to enterprise businesses have experienced the impact and project ownership first hand. The pace at which he achieved this evolution in Annalect is nothing short of remarkable and he leaves with our sincere thanks.”

During his time at Omnicom, Stein grew revenue by 54 per cent, raised engagement by 16 per cent, halved churn and dramatically elevated employee capability through improvements to hiring practices, training and accreditations.

“I would like to thank Horgs for his unwavering support and trust over the past couple of years. Together with his backing and the incredible caliber of talented people that now sits in the business, we have been able to prove a specialist model that can compete with the large consultancies on both quality and price as well as be held accountable through to activation,” said Stein.

He added: “An unexpected opportunity was presented to me that I could not walk away from, despite how I feel about the team at Annalect and the leadership at OMG.”

Tsang is currently the GM of global media partnerships and innovation at Amplifi, ANZ. Tsang and Stein are no strangers to one another with Stein hiring him at Cadreon in his former role, to lead the consulting practice for Mediabrands.

Tsang said, “I am grateful to Darren who has not once but now, twice given me the opportunity to demonstrate my technical and strategic capability. I am looking forward to working with the leadership team at OMG and felt the collaborative culture through the interview process.”

Stein will remain with the business until September, 2021. Tsang will join at the beginning of October, 2021