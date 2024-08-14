Anna Fawcett, Scott Nowell and Justin Drape inducted into AWARD Hall of Fame

At an exclusive black-tie ceremony held in Sydney last night, three of Australia’s most celebrated creative leaders – Anna Fawcett, Scott Nowell, and Justin Drape – were inducted into the AWARD Hall of Fame.

As the 22nd inductees, they join the ranks of advertising legends, an honour announced at a gala dinner during AWARD’s signature creative festival, This Way Up.

AWARD Chair Mandie van der Merwe, said: “The AWARD Hall of Fame celebrates the trailblazers who have not only defined a generation of advertising but also left an indelible mark on the world of creativity. These are the legends who have reached the pinnacle of their craft and will forever hold that place of honour.

“This year, the industry, alongside past Hall of Famers and the AWARD committee, unanimously recognised Anna, Scott, and Justin for their monumental contributions. Their influence has elevated Australia’s creative reputation on the global stage, forged an enduring legacy of innovation, and nurtured the careers of so many industry creatives.

Fawcett, one of the industry’s most prolific producers with a career spanning over three decades, has created some of the most memorable and awarded TV ad campaigns.

Alongside acclaimed Director (and AWARD Hall of Famer) David Denneen, she has collaborated with global icons like Michael Jordan, Michael J. Fox, and Richard Gere, as well as major brands such as Nike, ANZ and Qantas.

Under her leadership, Filmgraphics, and Australia’s recognition as a pioneer in creativity, have expanded internationally, earning prestigious awards globally for her directing talent, branded content, and groundbreaking commercial ideas. Fawcett and Denneen are the longest-teamed director and producer duo in Australia, probably in the world.

Nowell and Drape graduated from AWARD School in 1998. They met Mark Green at Saatchi & Saatchi, with the three founding The Monkeys together in the back of a cafe in Tamarama in 2006. What started as a modest venture has since evolved into one of the world’s most innovative creative agencies and a key component of Accenture Song.

Nowell reflected, “AWARD changed my life, as it has for others. It reshaped my creative thinking in the best way. The power of this community lies in its ability to turn new thinking into something incredibly valuable for billion-dollar brands. AWARD nurtures those people and turns them into great creative talent. Thank you to everyone at AWARD.”

Drape added, “There’s no such thing as a self-made person. To everyone who has done a kind deed for us, contributed to our thoughts and successes, and encouraged us – thank you. Creativity is the elixir of this industry; it’s the belief in the industry that shapes our work, and the shared passion in this room that leads to our collective success.”

Expressing her gratitude, Fawcett said, “Thank you for this incredible honour. I’ve been fortunate to work with so many talented and passionate clients and creatives who bring creativity and energy to everything they do. I accept this award on behalf of all the hardworking producers who just get the job done. It’s a privilege to be part of this amazing industry.”