Angus Booth Joins Sandpiper As MD For Australia & New Zealand

The Sandpiper Group (“Sandpiper”), the largest independent communications, public affairs, and research group headquartered in Asia Pacific and operating across the Middle East has appointed Angus Booth as managing director, Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Angus will lead the firm’s strategic direction and growth across the markets, overseeing business performance and expansion in the energy, financial, health, professional services, property and infrastructure, and technology sectors.

Angus has over 20 years of experience as a leading communications professional, and brings deep expertise across corporate affairs, investor relations, strategic communications and media engagement. He has held senior roles at major listed and unlisted organisations including Lendlease and served as Group Head of Communications and External Affairs at Charter Hall, one of Australia’s largest property fund managers. Most recently, as Senior Managing Director at Sodali & Co, he led the firm’s APAC and EMEA M&A, activism, and corporate governance shareholder engagement practice. Under his leadership, the team supported transactions totalling over $400 billion, driving its growth to become the number one M&A and Activism advisory firm in APAC.

His appointment coincides with the growth of Sandpiper’s business across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which now extends to 13 locations.

Francesca Boase will continue in her role as global managing director of professional services and takes on additional responsibility as the Global Managing Director of Insurance, one of Sandpiper’s fastest growing practice areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angus to the Sandpiper team. Australia and New Zealand are important markets for us, and Angus is a leader with an impressive track record who brings highly valuable experience across both corporate and financial communications that will add further value to our clients and support our next phase of growth. I would also like to congratulate Fran on her achievements in the market to date and to celebrate her immense continued success in growing our insurance and professional services practices globally,” said Emma Smith, chief executive officer, Sandpiper.

“I’m honoured to join Sandpiper at such a transformative time for the business. This rare and exciting opportunity presents a chance to work closely with our highly talented team to drive innovation, deepen client trust, and build on the company’s strong foundation for long-term success. As the region’s largest independent communications, research and public affairs consultancy, Sandpiper offers a powerful global platform for clients to confidently navigate complex stakeholder communications challenges,” said Angus Booth, managing director, Australia & New Zealand, Sandpiper.