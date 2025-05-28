Angela Scaffidi Re-elected As Global Chair Of PROI Worldwide

Angela Scaffidi, founding partner of SenateSHJ, has been re-elected as Global Chair of PROI Worldwide for a further two-year term. The announcement was made on Thursday 22 May at

the 2025 PROI Global Summit in Stresa, Italy.

Angela is midway through her current appointment, which commenced in 2024. Her re-election extends her leadership of the world’s largest partnership of independent communications agencies, which brings together more than 90 partner agencies across 165 cities and represents over US$1.128 billion (AUD 1.757 billion) in revenue.

“Solving global communication challenges requires a community of leaders who are committed to working together,” commented Scaffidi. “The PROI network brings together the largest network of independent agencies to combine leading ideas, tackle complex problems and connect for growth.”

Angela’s reappointment reflects her commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in communication around the world. She looks forward to continuing her work with agency leaders to address shared challenges and drive meaningful solutions together.

“At a time when trust and transparency matter more than ever, I’m proud to be part of a network that brings together the best thinking from around the world. We have a shared

opportunity—and responsibility—to lead with purpose and collaborate to drive real impact,” said Scaffidi.

Her continued leadership ensures strong representation for the Asia-Pacific region and a global focus on values-driven communication.