Anchora Appoints New Chief Technology Officer & Chief Innovation Officer

L-R: Max Barrass, Sambhav Jain.

Independent marketing technology and AI consultancy Anchora has announced a new leadership structure, with Sambhav Jain promoted to chief technology officer and co-founder Max Barrass taking on the newly created role of chief innovation officer.

“This restructure is a natural progression for us. We’ve grown quickly, and this next phase is about ensuring we stay responsive and purposeful. It positions us to scale in a way that aligns with what our clients need – congruent thinking, clear accountability and real results,” CEO Luke Evans said.

“This is a big step forward for Anchora and I’m thrilled to take on the CTO role as we enter this next phase. What excites me most is the chance to bring our tech capabilities closer together – including the use of AI. Aligning how we work across teams so we can move faster, think bigger and scale smarter will power us forward,” Jain said.

“Anchora’s always been able to punch above its weight. This gives us more firepower to experiment, evolve and build smarter, faster solutions with our clients. We have always been an organisation that prides itself on differentiation, this role will accelerate that trajectory,” Barrass added.

With a footprint across Australia, New Zealand, India and Southeast Asia, Anchora’s client base includes Spark NZ, Colonial First State, Malaysia Airlines and RACQ.

