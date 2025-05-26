Ancestry Teams Up With State Of Origin To Help Aussies Discover Their Roots

headline and joke: Ancestry, the global leader in family history, is proud to return as a partner of Ampol State of Origin for the second consecutive year in 2025. Under the banner ‘Discover Your Origin’, this powerful partnership shines a spotlight on Ancestry’s cutting-edge DNA offerings, encouraging Australians to explore their roots and celebrate their heritage – all while backing their home state on the field.

The campaign will roll out across a mix of paid and owned channels, delivered in collaboration with the NRL. Ancestry will take centre stage with bold in-stadium signage, high-impact takeovers on NRL.com.au, and a compelling television commercial highlighting the power of DNA discovery.

Following a successful 2024 partnership, the brand aims to deepen Australians’ understanding of how their DNA and family history can be explored through its products, helping people forge a stronger sense of identity and a more meaningful connection to their past.

This year, to help Australians learn more about their own origins, genetic traits and potential DNA matches, Ancestry is offering fans an exclusive discount code (ORIGIN30) to access rare offers on its AncestryDNA and AncestryDNA + Traits kits. If the code is applied between the 24th and 29th of May 2025, customers can purchase AncestryDNA Kits for $89 (reduced from $129), and AncestryDNA + Traits Kits for $105 (reduced from $159).

“At Ancestry, we’re embarking on an exciting journey as we join forces with State of Origin for the second time,” said James Walmsley, country manager at Ancestry. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity to reconnect with fans of the game, amplify our brand message, and showcase the power of Ancestry. State of Origin is a key moment in Australian culture and we felt the partnership was a natural alignment.”

“Our campaign message, ‘Discover your Origin’ encapsulates the essence of this partnership, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection,” added Walmsley.

The partnership was facilitated by Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia with campaign strategy by media agency, Spark Foundry Australia, and creative development by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“We’re thrilled to see Ancestry build on the foundations of their first year as a State of Origin sponsor with an integrated campaign that celebrates the rich history of Origin – unearthing both legendary and little-known family connections that have shaped the game over the past 45 years,” said national director of Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, Will Koukouras.

“We’re proud to help Ancestry strengthen its ties with the State of Origin audience. This campaign continues our journey of turning family history into something immediate and emotional — making it relevant not just to fans of the game, but to anyone who values where they come from,” said Saatchi & Saatchi Australia managing director, Toby Aldred.

Ancestry invites fans and enthusiasts alike to join in celebrating the rich heritage of the Australian Rugby League and to embark on their own journey of discovering their own Origin story with Ancestry.