Analytic Partners Acquires Magic Numbers, Expanding Talent & Reach In Europe

Grace Kite & Nancy Smith

Analytic Partners has announced that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Magic Numbers, a UK-based marketing analytics firm. As part of Analytic Partners, Magic Numbers will be able to further improve its offerings and benefit from Analytic Partners’ scale, technology platforms and global presence.

Magic Numbers will remain an independent brand and will continue to build its client base. Magic Numbers will gradually be incorporated into the Analytic Partners network as the two organisations work together in transition.

The strategic acquisition of Magic Numbers accelerates Analytic Partners’ drive to expand its leadership in Commercial Analytics and to penetrate deeper in the UK and EMEA markets.

“Analytic Partners is a pioneer and innovator in moving beyond marketing mix modelling by championing a commercial lens on analytics, and by creating a technology platform to provide decisioning tools for the world’s leading brands,” said Analytic Partners’ president and CEO Nancy Smith. “As a founder myself, I have a great deal of respect for what Dr. Grace Kite has built with Magic Numbers. Adding Magic Numbers to our
strong global team of thought leaders and change management agents will achieve meaningful synergies that will increase value for both our customers and our teams.”

“We’re feeling full of optimism for the future that’s opening up” said Dr. Grace Kite, founder of Magic Numbers and training brand Magic Works. “Our new friends at Analytic Partners share our commitment to empowering people to make brilliant commercial and marketing decisions. Together, we’ll bring fabulous technology and tools to the UK and be even better partners to our clients’ people, wherever they are in
the world.”

Recognised as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Marketing Measurement and Optimisation, Q3 2023 report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. The acquisition of Magic Numbers follows Analytic Partners’ impressive traction in the last 12 months, which includes opening a Dallas office and recent senior executive hires.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

