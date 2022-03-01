AnalogFolk Nabs Lizzie Grant As New Operations Director

Global independent creative agency, AnalogFolk has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Lizzie Grant as operations director.

Grant (main photo, far left) joins the agency’s leadership team with a focus on internal business processes and operations, talent and culture, resourcing, and partnership and supplier management.

After beginning her career in London and working at Inskin Media, she was appointed by the company to establish its operations team in Australia in 2016, eventually building and leading operations for the Japan Asia-Pacific region.

Grant has also worked with a number of major publishers and agencies internationally including News Corp, Nine Entertainment, Dentsu, and Val Morgan.

“Lizzie arrives with the perfect skills for a business that is growing rapidly and she shares our passion for ideas that move the world forward, which includes our people and our processes. We’re lucky to have her,” said AnalogFolk partner and managing director, Matt Robinson (far right).

Grant added, “It’s brilliant to work with like-minded people who really have a passion for what they do, and for their people. Having to work in a truly global business like this is also something I love doing so am thrilled to be here.”

Grant is the latest senior hire to join the AnalogFolk leadership team following Cat Reay’s (second from right) appointment to the newly created managing partner role.